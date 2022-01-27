Cruze: why the car that was discontinued in the US is still alive here – 01/27/2022

Chevrolet presented yesterday, 26, two new versions of the Cruze family: the Sport6 ​​RS and the Midnight. With purely cosmetic and very light changes, this range has gained a little survival in the market – at which a lot of people wonder at what cost.

Previously sold as a global car of the brand, as it was produced in Argentina, Mexico, USA and China, the model today bravely resists its end being produced only in our neighboring country to feed the region.

But what supports the maintenance of the Cruze line in production here, when the model, with the end of other productions and GM investing in sedans, will not have a third generation? The answer has several points, according to experts consulted by the UOL cars..

One of them is to justify the maintenance of the plant in Argentina. Currently, that factory is solely responsible for the Cruze and, if the model is discontinued, before executing a new project and investments there, it would not be able to remain open.

Specialists also raise the issue of exchange rate parity, which is an agreement between Brazil and Argentina that allows a country to exceed up to three times the total value of its import.

“Today, GM has it as the only product in Argentina, but it sends everything else from Brazil to there – from Onix to Trailblazer. If you don’t have the Cruze, you’ll have to choose which models to export”, says one of them, on condition that anonymity.

“The performance of the segments in which Cruze works has only been decreasing in recent years. Hatchbacks have dropped from 38% in 2020 to 29% in 2021, and are at 24% as of today in January. 16% in 2020, dropped to 14% in 2021 and has 11% in January, half of which is made by Toyota Corolla”, says Cassio Pagliarini, from Bright Consulting.

While in the USA the car was not so advantageous, since there the models we call medium-sized (Cruze, Jetta, Civic, Corolla, for example) are seen as compact, that is, models with lower added value and less profitable for unity. In Brazil and the region, they have higher profitability per unit.

Until the brand announces a new product to produce in Argentina, which is estimated to happen in 2023, when a probable new medium SUV will be announced, the Cruze has a guaranteed life.

And, with that, it justifies these small cosmetic changes and new versions with low investment, in order to give a lift to products that will not have more profound changes until the end of their life.

