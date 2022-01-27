Cuba must seek WHO approval for two national vaccines against covid

Cuba must start the process to obtain authorization to use the World Health Organization (WHO) for two national vaccines against covid-19, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus. The application must be made by the end of January, according to local authorities. Another immunizer on the island, Abdala, has already had the request made.

“The Abdala vaccine has already presented its report [para a OMS]. We have to send two reports from Soberana 02 and another from Soberana Plus”, said Vicente Vérez, director of the Instituto Finlay de Vacinas, at a press conference. The institute was responsible for the development of the two new vaccines against covid-19.

WHO to start review for approval of two Cuban vaccines by the end of January (Image: Reproduction/Erika8213/Envato)

To obtain a license from the WHO, the results of clinical studies must be evaluated by researchers and scientists of the organization. In addition, it will be necessary to validate the standard and rigor of the factories and the production process of the immunizers.

Leap in global vaccination

With the approval of the WHO, Cuban immunizers would receive a kind of international seal of efficacy and safety against covid-19. This would most likely expand the vaccine’s international use and also allow the vaccine to become part of the COVAX Facility portfolio. The WHO initiative seeks to distribute immunizations equitably to all countries, including low-income countries.

“Many countries and populations in the global south see the Cuban vaccine as their best hope for being vaccinated by 2025,” Helen Yaffe, a Cuba expert and professor of economic and social history at the University of Glasgow in Scotland, told CNBC.

The expectation is that, if approved, the vaccines from Cuba can be distributed to the poorest nations that have not yet managed to take off the immunization campaign due to lack of doses. According to the Our World in Data platform, 60.7% of the world’s population received both doses of the vaccine or a single-dose immunizer. However, only 9.8% of people in low-income countries received at least one dose.

Immunizations against covid and Cuba

To date, about 86% of the Cuban population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. In addition, another 7% of the population received at least the first dose of the immunizer, according to the Our World in Data platform. It is worth remembering that, in these numbers, children over 2 years old are already included, where immunization is already authorized. Now, the focus is on expanding the coverage of booster shots.

Source: CNBC and Our World in Data