Curitiba opens SUS infirmary beds with accelerated increase in covid-19 cases

THE Municipal Health Department of Curitiba recorded, this Wednesday (26), 3,756 new cases of covid-19 and nine deaths of city residents infected by the new coronavirus. Six of these deaths occurred in the last 48 hours.

The victims are nine men, aged between 21 and 89 years. Five were over 80 years old. So far, 7,862 deaths have been recorded in the city caused by the disease in this pandemic period.

new cases

According to the bulletin released by the City Hall, there are 12,381 active cases in the city, that is, the number of people with the potential to transmit the virus. In addition, the statement reported that the occupancy rate of the 107 SUS ICU beds exclusively for covid-19 is at 85%. There are only 16 free beds left. The occupancy rate of the 226 beds in SUS covid-19 wards is 69%. There are 69 vacant beds.

To meet the increased demand, five infirmary beds were reactivated at the Pequeno Príncipe Hospital, five pediatric infirmary beds for the care of SARS/covid cases at the Mackenzie Evangelical University Hospital and 50 SARS/covid infirmary beds were also activated in the Emergency Department. Emergency Department (UPA) Boqueirão.