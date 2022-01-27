Daily Horoscope: Forecasts for January 27, 2022 | Forecast and Stars

Marcelo Dalla The daily horoscope gives guidance on how to make the most of the day

Table of Contents ARIES

BULL

TWINS

CANCER

LION

VIRGIN

LB

SCORPION

SAGITTARIUS

CAPRICORN

AQUARIUM

FISH

ARIES

The astral is more excited with the Moon in Sagittarius. Independence, movement, enthusiasm and freedom are favored. Good period to read, study, invest in new knowledge. In times of a waning moon, it is worth reducing speed, scheduling walks in beautiful and airy places. Adventure shots can also bring more inspiration. It is also good to show your affection in a generous way, to reinforce affective bonds in a more open and balanced way, without demands and unhealthy manipulations.



BULL

The astral promises to be lighter: the Moon follows in Sagittarius, combines forces with the Sun: count on more commitment and collaboration. At the peak of the waning moon, it is good to let go of ego control, cultivate faith and learn to trust. Walks and studies are favored. It’s good to know different places, make new friends, cultivate creativity and freedom. Also, Mercury, Venus, Mars and Pluto follow in Capricorn, you gain more determination and strategic ability. Take the opportunity to draw up plans, set goals.

TWINS

It’s time to dream, to let your imagination run wild. With the waning Moon you can express feelings through poetry, music, images and the arts in general. With more inspiration, good ideas come into play. Remember that Mercury follows retrograde, the period is more favorable to review, improve, correct and plan than to implement. Invest in anything that can promote inspiration, without so much rush or expectation. It is also worth cultivating more freedom, space and autonomy.

CANCER

The waning moon enters expansive Sagittarius: it makes you want to seek open and airy spaces, learn new things and expand your vision of the world. A little adventure can also be exhilarating. The Sun follows in Aquarius, indicating that the need for openness and freedom encourages you to do unusual things and to shed excess baggage. Count on more positivity to resolve pending issues. Keep investing in research, deepening, diagnostics and healing practices.

LION

You can take advantage of the period to cultivate autonomy, trust, independence and freedom. The Moon follows in Sagittarius and aligns with the Sun in Aquarius: an innovative schedule goes very well, this is not the time to feel trapped or held back. On the contrary, it’s time to think big, go beyond and look forward. Also a good time to study, philosophize and expand your knowledge. You will be able to proceed with your projects and complete pending issues, but with a more flexible and receptive attitude, without demanding too much from others and from life.

VIRGIN

It’s time to open your mind to good learning: the Sun is in Aquarius, the sign of avant-garde trends and new solutions. But one should not start new projects with the waning moon. Prefer to cultivate moments of recollection, which can provide enlightened inspirations. A number of issues are on the agenda. Mercury returned to Capricorn in retrograde motion, asking for revisions. It’s time to invest in practical, objective and realistic solutions. Repairs and repairs are favored.



LB

The Moon remains in Sagittarius: an invitation to walks, adventures, travels and more philosophical conversations. The desire is to broaden the look, think big and make new plans. The period of creativity and willingness to try new flavors. It’s always good to invest in new friendships. However, with the waning moon, it is worth booking moments of introspection so that you can love yourself more and take care of yourself. Be aware of the emotions that arise in the period, they can bring answers and point out what should be purified.

SCORPION

The motivation to act comes from the connection with the heart. Deep insights remain on the agenda, you can take the necessary steps to put an end to various issues. Philosophy, courses, studies, literature, contact with distant regions, adventures or any inspired art are food for the soul and are also highlighted with the waning Moon in Sagittarius. You can address practical matters, but it is good to take time to cultivate withdrawal, to turn to the inner world.

SAGITTARIUS

The desire to learn and progress grows. The waning moon is now in its sign, it combines forces with the Sun and Jupiter: the desire is to expand the horizons, learn and embrace more. Studies, adventures and anything that expands your knowledge is favored. But it is important that you avoid risky activities or investments. Movements must be planned carefully. Respect your limits! You can introduce changes into your life little by little, with more planning and confidence.

CAPRICORN

Sun and Moon align, promising more energy, courage and willingness to take initiatives. But every now and then it’s good to let go of control, relax, let life flow, interact with situations as they present themselves. Mercury, Venus, Mars and Pluto follow in your sign, favoring the organization of finances, with a more mature and committed posture. Take the opportunity to seek understanding, align interests in partnerships. Leisure activities with those you love are favored.

AQUARIUM

Enthusiasm grows, the will to shine and cultivate independence. The Sun is in your sign and the Moon is in the adventurous Sagittarius: going out, walking, looking for airy places and new inspirations are good requests. Creative, daring and original activities are favored. But the Moon continues to wane until the 1/02th: set aside moments for introspection, meditation and analysis, in this way you can reinforce confidence in yourself, finish matters and set new goals for a new cycle that will come.

FISH

The mind is sharper and more intuitive, the ability to express itself with taste, refinement and sensitivity grows. With the waning moon, it is time to cultivate more recollection, to let life flow with more receptivity. It’s worth enchanting people with your art. You can harmonize your relationships, better understanding what the souls of others say. Try to slow down and feed yourself with good influences, prayers, movies, poetry, music, everything that is beautiful and positive. Readings and studies are favored.