Daniel Cady, husband of Ivete Sangalo, critic Maíra Cardi talks about bread | celebrities

Daniel Cady and Maira Cardi.Internet reproduction
Published 01/26/2022 1:28 pm
Ivete Sangalo’s husband made a video pinning the ex-BBB, where he appears spitting a piece of bread and even made an alert about nutritional terror.
“Jokes aside, nutritional terrorism is increasingly present here on the internet, at home, in clinics and offices. For many people, eating has become something stressful and loaded with guilt, a love-hate relationship with food. This unbridled search for the perfect aesthetic and rapid weight loss ends up making people sick in the body and head “, he began.
“Make peace with food and with your body. Seek a healthy lifestyle without radicalism and paranoia. If you are already suffering from this, seek the help of a multidisciplinary team (psychologists, nutritionists and doctors) trained to provide care of eating disorders”, added the nutritionist.
See the publication: