Daughter of Olavo de Carvalho says she can donate her father’s inheritance to Lula’s campaign

One of the eight children of writer Olavo de Carvalho mocked comments about the legacy that the Bolsonarismo guru would leave. Heloisa de Carvalho, the eldest, said that her father tricked creditors and brothers, but that if there is anything left, she can donate to Lula’s (PT) presidential campaign.

“Heritage? What an inheritance, he owes millions in damages. I don’t have all that money to pay, everything I had ran and passed to my sister’s name, tripping creditors and my brothers. For the love of olavettes, use your brains at least once in your life,” he wrote on Twitter.

After receiving a message from a follower of Olavo, who insinuated that Heloísa would go after her father’s money, she spoke again about the subject.

“Just so you can stop being an idiot, if there’s any (money) left, because it’s full of debt and defaults, I’ll go and maybe donate to Lula’s campaign, with the right to be in the media and everything, just for you angry, you idiot,” he replied to the olavista.

Heloísa and Olavo have always had a troubled relationship. In several press interviews, she said that the ideologue prevented her from attending school and that, therefore, she only learned to read in adolescence. Also according to the lawyer, Carvalho was a supporter of polygamy, despite defending the Christian religion.

In January 2020, Heloísa launched My Father, the President’s Guru, a book in which he reports more controversial facts about Carvalho, such as his passage through an asylum and his experiences as a leader of sects – one in astrology, the other in Islam.

After the death of her father, Heloisa made a comment on social media. “May God forgive him for all the evil he has committed,” he said on Twitter.

Debts and processes

Olavo de Carvalho has already lost some lawsuits for slander and defamation against politicians and artists. The biggest compensation is for singer Caetano Veloso, in the amount of R$ 2.9 million.

In 2017, Olavo called Caetano a pedophile. The singer filed a lawsuit against the writer, who was convicted.

With the death of the writer, according to art. 597 of the Code of Civil Procedure, the estate (set of assets) is responsible for the debts of the deceased. “Once the division is made, each heir is responsible for them in proportion to the part he has in the inheritance”, he says.

In other words, with the death of the writer, a process of inventorying his assets will begin, and then sharing them with his heirs. After that, Caetano can ask for the action to continue and receive from the value of the writer’s assets.