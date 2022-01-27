delivery should start on March 3

Yea! This is the name of the declaration that almost 35 million Brazilian citizens will be required to deliver between March 3 and April 29.

My bet regarding the delivery date, not yet made official by the Federal Revenue, is due to the fact that we have Shrove Tuesday falling on March 1st. As a result, the 2nd will be Ash Wednesday, when public office hours will have an optional point until 2 pm.

This means that March 2nd will not be a normal working day for the Federal Revenue. Therefore, I understand that it will be decided that the deadline will start on March 3.

As occurs annually, the tax authorities will publish a normative instruction with all the rules that will guide the delivery of the Annual Adjustment Declaration. If the structure of the standard remains with the same format as in previous years, in its second article, we will have listed the probable 8 conditions of mandatory delivery.

It is never too much to remember that it is enough for the citizen to be included in only one of the conditions for him to be obliged to deliver and that not all the mandatory rules concern income.

Therefore, it may happen that you did not obtain taxable income, exempt or subject to exclusive taxation at source during the year 2021 and still be obliged to submit the return.

And if there is an obligation, which, in normative jargon, we call an accessory obligation, the non-delivery or late delivery subjects the declarant to the payment of a fine ranging from R$ 165.74, as a minimum fine, to 20% of the tax due , as the maximum limit.

But even worse than the fine is the pendency generated by the failure to deliver the declaration by those who are obliged to do so and do not. As there is no longer the annual tax exemption declaration, which was required between 1998 and 2007, with the objective of debugging and keeping updated the Individual Taxpayer Registry database, the control of CPF registration regularity, for taxpayers obliged to deliver of the annual adjustment statement, is now made by this statement.

Thus, those who are obliged and do not submit their declaration will have their CPF registration status changed to “pending regularization”, bringing many unwanted consequences to their daily lives.

I still remember that, since 2010, the other two Personal Income Tax returns, the Final Estate Declaration and the Declaration of Definitive Departure from the Country, also follow the same deadline.

As I always emphasize when I talk about the Personal Income Tax topic, each year the applications made available by the Federal Revenue become more user-friendly, facilitating compliance with the delivery obligation.

The great difficulty always resides in the fact that the declarant did not organize his documentation during the calendar year, as the payments and receipts took place.

And, of course, even if no supporting documents are forwarded to the IRS at the time of delivery, they must be kept in good custody for a period of 5 years to meet any request from the tax authorities.

Among the documents that support the completion of the declaration, the income reports sent or made available by the paying sources deserve to be highlighted. And for this year, such reports, approved by Normative Instruction RFB nº 2.060, of December 13, 2021, bring some improvements.

Among them, I highlight the inclusion, in the information block of exempt and non-taxable income, of line 8, which deals with “Interest on late payment, due for delay in payment of remuneration for the exercise of employment, position or function”.

This type of money became definitively exempt by the decision of the Federal Supreme Court issued in a March 2021 decision, with “general repercussion” effects.

I believe that in our next conversation we will already have the official rules released by the Federal Revenue and, of course, we will comment on them here, especially any changes and news. Can I count, once again, on your reading? It only takes 15 days! Until then!