Demand for ICUs for covid is ‘clearly getting worse’, says Fiocruz

The newsletter of the Covid-19 Fiocruz Observatory (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz) released today highlights that the public health network is pressured by the demand for ICU (Intensive Care Unit) beds for adults infected with the coronavirus. The picture, according to the researchers, tends to get more complicated. Six states and the Federal District have more than 80% of ICUs occupied.

In the technical note, the scholars said that “the situation is clearly getting worse, although the advance of vaccination helps to draw a different picture from other more critical moments of the pandemic”.

The transmissibility of the omicron “generates significant numbers that put pressure on the health system” and with patients who need admission to ICUs.

For the researchers, this is explained by “a considerable part of the population that has not yet received the booster dose and another portion has not even been vaccinated”.

This point has already been supported by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, and the intensivist and cardiologist Ludhmila Hajjar, quoted to assume the Health portfolio last year.

“The ICUs are currently only with cases of covid among the unvaccinated. The immunized hardly go beyond outpatient care”, Ludhmilla told the newspaper O Globo in January.

In addition to the lack of vaccination, Fiocruz pointed out that the summer “is also a vacation period that favors agglomerations”, which can be seen in the increase in cases since the end of 2021.

Yesterday, almost 199.126 thousand new cases of infection by the coronavirus were known in Brazil. The diagnostic moving average has been up since December 29 and yesterday stood at 159,789.

In 24 hours, Brazil recorded 489 deaths due to covid-19. The number was the highest since November 12, when 612 deaths were recorded, according to data from the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part.

Situation in states and capitals

Fiocruz reported that, of the 25 capitals with published rates, 9 are in the critical alert zone. They are, with the percentage of occupation: Brasília (98%), Rio de Janeiro (98%), Belo Horizonte (95%), Fortaleza (93%), Porto Velho (89%), Cuiabá (89%), Natal (estimated percentage of 89%), Rio Branco (80%) and Macapá (82%).

Of the Brazilian states, six, plus the Federal District, are at critical points: Federal District (98%), Rio Grande do Norte (83%), Goiás (82%), Piauí (82%), Pernambuco (81%), Espírito Santo Santo (80%) and Mato Grosso do Sul (80%).