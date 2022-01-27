Denialist who gave up oxygen mask dies of Covid-19

An Italian anti-vaccine denialist died of the coronavirus after removing his oxygen mask from the hospital, insisting he did not have Covid-19. According to local media, 28-year-old Luigi Cossellu from the coastal province of Terracina has denied the existence of coronavirus and refused to be vaccinated.

He was admitted to Santa Maria Goretti Hospital in Latina, south of Rome, on January 16. Cossellu was diagnosed with acute respiratory failure and was transferred to an intensive care unit.

There, he was given an oxygen mask, which he ripped off in defiance, questioning the medical staff’s diagnosis. He also claimed that he was not infected with the coronavirus.

After reluctance, the patient put the mask back on, but the health condition had already worsened. He ended up dying.

Cossellu’s 55-year-old father, also opposed to the vaccine, is being treated for Covid-19 at the same hospital and is intubated.

The Azienda Sanitaria Locale de Latina, the country’s health agency, reported that residents of the region often arrive at the hospital with severe symptoms, after the virus has already progressed. “They are already serious because on their part there is denial of the disease”, declared Silvia Cavalli, director general of the Health agency, to the newspaper “Il Gazzettino”.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Italy has recorded more than 10 million cases of Covid-19, with 144,000 deaths, according to official figures.