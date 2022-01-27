Discord crashed? Server status shows API error and app won’t connect | apps

Discord, a messaging app widely used by the gamer community, was unavailable this Wednesday afternoon (26). As of 11:49 PST (16:49 GMT), the Server Status of the platform, which is protected by CloudFlare, pointed out the Outage API error and ensured a quick resolution. However, user complaints continue, and the service remains unavailable to access in some cases, both on Android or iPhone (iOS), PC or macOS.

It is possible to log into the app, but even if it shows the servers and recent messages in some situations, the status shows as “Connecting”. In other situations, the API error is pointed out on the loading screen. Discord stated that the issue would be resolved soon, and as of 5:29 pm, access began to be normalized on some platforms.

1 of 1 Discord suffers API error this Wednesday (26); company guarantees that resolution will come soon — Photo: Disclosure/Discord Discord suffers API error this Wednesday (26); company guarantees that resolution will come soon — Photo: Disclosure/Discord

The drop was reported by several users on Downdetector, which peaked at 1,306 complaints at 4:55 pm (Brasilia time). The problem did not only affect Brazilian Discord users, and on Twitter there are reports from different parts of the world. The information in the service status indicates that the issue has already been resolved, and that the delay in access that many users are experiencing would have to do with a purposeful limitation to normalize the situation.

While Discord didn’t make a comeback, many users missed joining their servers with friends.

Also on Twitter, the platform’s official account spoke about the case, also pointing out the status updates:

During the error, users are unable to access the service. Still, the platform completes the login and, on mobile, shows the available servers. On the PC, the message pointed out the API error, as well as a 15-minute deadline for resolution. Despite this, instability continued to hinder the use of the platform.

Around 5:30 pm, the app was normalized in some cases, allowing users to exchange messages. However, some people complained about a new slump. According to Discord’s status, more than half of users have already been able to reconnect, and the team continues to work to open access for everyone.