Do you have dinner before bed? Find out what it can do to the body

If you are part of the team of people who have the habit of dinner late at nightknow that this can increase by 50% the risk of diabetes. The data are from a study carried out by the University of Murcia, in Spain, in partnership with Harvard University (USA) and the Massachusetts General Hospital, in Boston (USA).

According to research, dinner close to bedtime reduces glucose tolerance, particularly in people who carry a risky genetic variant on the melatonin receptor, known as MTNR1B. The recent discovery made it possible to establish the relationship between the functioning of insulin in the pancreas and melatonin.

Melatonin and insulin production

Endogenous melatonin, which is produced at night, when sleep is approaching, is linked to changes in glucose that occur in metabolism.

Therefore, due to the presence of this substance, people with the aforementioned genetic variable have less insulin secretion by the pancreas when they eat late. Summing up: in the presence of food, melatonin helps the pancreas to reduce insulin production, which ultimately results in increased blood sugar levels.

According to researcher Marta Garaulet, in charge of the study, a late dinner is considered to be one in which the person consumes food around two hours before bed, given that the body starts producing melatonin half an hour before going to bed. .