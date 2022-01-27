Do you need medical advice to vaccinate children? After trying recipe, ministry says yes and goes against experts | vaccines

When announcing this Wednesday (26) the distribution of 2.5 million doses against Covid-19 to children, the Ministry of Health once again asked parents to “seek the prior recommendation of a doctor before immunization”.

The National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and experts interviewed by the g1 are against the request of the federal government: they believe that it would have the potential to “stop” the campaign for the age group.

“For the immunization of children from 5 to 11 years old, parental authorization is required. In the case of the presence of those responsible for the vaccination, the written term will be waived. seek medical advice prior to immunization“, says publication on the Ministry of Health website.

Pfizer vaccine rarely causes serious adverse event in children, says CDC report

THE g1 contacted the ministry and asked for clarification on the technical grounds on the need for a medical analysis before childhood immunization. Until the last update of this report, I had not received a response.

2 of 2 Post on the social network of the Ministry of Health of January 5th defends the “prior recommendation of a doctor” — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Post on the social network of the Ministry of Health of January 5 defends the “prior recommendation of a doctor” — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Conass, on the other hand, used as a response a letter released in December, on Christmas Eve. In a tone directed at children, the council explains that there is no need for a medical consultation before the vaccine:

“When we start vaccinating our children, let dads and moms know: no doctor’s document recommending that they take the vaccine will be needed. Science will win. Fraternity will win. Medicine will win and you will be protected”, he defends.

In Brazil, childhood vaccination with Pfizer was approved on December 16 by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). On December 30, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a US health agency, released data from more than 42,000 children who received the immunizer: serious adverse events in children who received the Pfizer vaccine are rare.

In addition to Pfizer children’s doses, the ministry is also distributing CoronaVac doses to children over 6 years old. The immunizer was approved by Anvisa for the age group on Thursday (20). CoronaVac is already used or authorized in children of different age groups in at least six countries and in Hong Kong.

Carla Domingues counters Queiroga: ‘Parents, take your children to be vaccinated’

For Carla Domingues, epidemiologist and former coordinator of the National Immunization Program (PNI), the recommendation of a medical endorsement before taking the child for immunization “is not justified”.

“It is a vaccine that has already been approved by Anvisa and is being distributed in the health services of the SUS. Only children who are undergoing medical treatment or who have a disease that requires an evaluation should have a medical evaluation, as with any vaccine or medication” , he said.

Marcelo Otsuka, coordinator of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Committee of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases, says that the ministry guides the search for a doctor, but it is not mandatory: “this has already generated a lot of controversy, as not everyone has access to doctors to obtain this recommendation”, explained.

Although the approval of vaccination with Pfizer took place on December 16, the Ministry only released the rules for immunization on January 5. The federal government even made a public consultation on the subject, but, finally, gave up the requirement for a prescription for immunization in this age group.

“It doesn’t justify. There’s no need, there’s no reason to ask a doctor’s authorization, take a prescription, no way. Everyone should be vaccinated, no prescription is needed. In fact, the only recommendation is for those who have immunosuppression, there is no comorbidity , which has to give preference to Pfizer”, explains Renato Kfouri, infectious disease specialist and president of the Immunization Department of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics.