Doctor responsible for hydrolipo in woman who died in Caxias sought police station before calling Fire Department | Rio de Janeiro

Rosimery de Freitas Dario died one day after doing hydrolipoReproduction TV Globo

Rio – Relatives of businesswoman Rosimery de Freitas Dario, 50, told that the doctor responsible for performing the hydrolipo on the woman left the Cemear Clinic, in Duque de Caxias, Baixada Fluminense, shortly after finding that she had died. The widower Alcimar Dario, 50, said that he and his brother found Ronald Renti Rocha accompanied by a lawyer at the 59th DP (Duque de Caxias), when he arrived to register the case at the police station.

The Civil Police is investigating whether the businesswoman died as a result of the hydrolipo and whether the clinic had the proper licenses to perform the procedure. Rosemary had the cosmetic intervention on Monday and passed away the next day. Her husband was on Wednesday morning at the Legal Medical Institute (IML) of Caxias to release the body. No funeral information yet.

“Right after he shook my hand and said he was sorry, he closed the clinic, told people to leave. My brother and I went to the police station. When I entered the police station, his doctor and his lawyer were already there. He anticipated it, gave his version at the police station first, and from then on, when he saw me there, he didn’t speak to me anymore and he didn’t even show up at the clinic anymore,” said Dario.

According to Dario, the doctor left the clinic without calling the fire department or an ambulance. “My wife died at 1 pm and the ambulance arrived at 5:45 pm, and it wasn’t him who called, my nephew called,” he complained.

The woman’s family members also said that they had found an expired drug in the trash in the room where she performed the procedure.

Businesswoman met doctor through daughter

Rosimery got to know Rocha’s work after her daughter had an aesthetic procedure with him at the same clinic. She was there on Monday afternoon to have hydrolipo in the belly and thighs region, but she left unconscious. Her husband says that the doctor admitted that he overdid the anesthesia a little, but that soon she would get better.

“Everyone who had the procedure before her, got in, got out in the wheelchair, but fine. My wife left the clinic in a faint. He said that everything was fine, that she was just sleeping and that this was normal, which he exaggerated a little bit. under anesthesia, but her blood pressure was normal. He told her to take her home, that she would continue sleeping until about 9:30 am, and then it was just a matter of following the postoperative medication”, said the businessman.

The woman woke up on Tuesday at the time scheduled by the doctor, but soon after she began to feel very ill and even fainted at home. Daria said that he and the couple’s daughter called the doctor informing him of the condition of his patient and he asked that Rosimery be taken to the clinic. Initially, the businesswoman would only return to the site the next day to perform a drainage.

“When my daughter went to bathe my wife, she passed out in bed, it started to sound cold. We called the doctor and he had her taken there. She arrived there unconscious, not dead. He tried to perform cardiac massage procedures, mouth breathing -mouth, injection in the chest and arm. After that he shook my hand, said ‘I’m sorry’. He didn’t know what to do, he said it wasn’t supposed to happen”, he narrated.

The procedure cost BRL 7,800 and the patient would still have to pay another BRL 500 for drainage, according to relatives.

“We paid BRL 7,800 for the procedure, apart from the fact that on Tuesday I was going to take another BRL 500 for her to do the drainage. We pooled the money for that. I spent my savings, my wife was very vain”, he said.

Rosemary has been married for 31 years and leaves behind a couple of children and two grandchildren.