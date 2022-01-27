Doctor who performed procedure on merchant has ten criminal notes

The doctor responsible for the hydrolipo at merchant Rosimery de Freitas, who died 24 hours after undergoing the aesthetic procedure, has ten criminal records recorded, including bodily harm, threat and illegal exercise of the profession. Two of the complaints registered are related to cases similar to the one that resulted in the death of the trader. In 2018 and 2019, two women underwent the same procedure and had problems such as swelling and pain. At the time, they claimed that they sought out Ronald Renti da Rocha, who would have refused to help the two.

The Civil Police must summon these two patients to testify in the open investigation to determine the causes of Rosimery’s death. On Tuesday night, agents inspected the clinic where Rosimery died, which is located in the Duque de Caxias Center. Those responsible for the investigation are awaiting the result of the report that will indicate whether the place was able to carry out the procedures.

Ronald Renti da Rocha testified on Tuesday. After unsuccessfully trying to revive the trader at the clinic and reporting the death, he asked relatives to wait that he would call Samu and fled the scene. After being surprised by the delay, the merchant’s husband, Alcimar Dario, decided to go to the police station to file a complaint and found the doctor with two lawyers.

“He killed my mother and ran away. I despaired and asked if he had killed my mother. He said yes, asked us to wait for the ambulance and left. My father saw that the help was taking a long time and, when we looked at the injection he gave my mother, we found that it was out of date. My father then asked me for strength and said he would go to the police station. Arriving there, the doctor was already with two lawyers. I stayed at the clinic hugging my dead mother from 1 pm to 7:40 pm,” said Larissa de Freitas, the victim’s daughter.

In his testimony, Ronald Renti da Rocha said Rosimery was released from his clinic on the same day as the surgery, last Monday (24th) and that he was instructed to return the next day. He said that on Tuesday, the trader arrived dead at the scene and he still tried to perform resuscitation maneuvers in vain. The family denies this version and claims that she arrived at the clinic alive.

— My mother arrived at the clinic alive. Me, my father and our cousin helped her and took her there. She died because she didn’t have adequate help, there was no equipment, she didn’t have anything,” added Larissa.

The Regional Council of Medicine confirmed that Ronald Renti da Rocha has a record with the body. An investigation was opened on Wednesday to investigate the case.