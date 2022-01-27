Dog pretends to be someone else’s pet whenever his owner asks him out of the park

When it’s time to leave the park, some dogs will ignore their owners’ plans by playing dead. However, this dog named Oso, takes a slightly different approach: He plays “you’re dead to me”.

Oso loves spending his days at the park with his tutor, Carolina Paludi. He likes it so much, in fact, when it’s time to go home, Oso always protests. But his way of doing it is more subtle than most.

Photo: Reproduction/OSO.THE.GOLDEN

When Carolina tells him it’s time to go, Oso wanders through the park, looking back as if to show his mother how he could easily find a new family if she left. Check out one of the videos, where the dog settles in with some strangers he chose as potential “substitutes”.

“Oso does this whenever it’s time to leave the park,” Carolina told The Dodo. “He approaches another family and ignores me.” Sometimes the dog even shows how well he fits in with his “new” family at the park – and how easily he can forget about his owner.

The people Oso pretends to adopt – simply to hurt his mother’s feelings – never seem to care much that the dog has tied them up as part of his plan. But deep down, he knows that it is his mother who loves him the most – and that she is simply irreplaceable.

Photo: Reproduction/OSO.THE.GOLDEN

With information from The Dodo.