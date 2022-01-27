Dollar rises to R$5.441 after Fed meeting; Stock market is also up

The dollar ended Wednesday (26) with a slight increase of 0.11%, sold at R$5.441, after falling more than 1% the day before. The performance reflects a day marked by the expectation of investors for the meeting of the Fed (Federal Reserve, the Central Bank of the United States), which signaled an increase in interest rates “soon” in the country.

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), also registered an increase, this time of 0.98%, and closed the session at 111,289.18 points. It is the highest level reached in more than three months, since October 18, when the indicator reached 114,428.18 points.

Even with today’s gains, the dollar still accumulates a fall of 2.42% against the real in January. The Ibovespa, on the other hand, rose 6.17% in the first days of the year, after plummeting almost 12% in 2021.

The dollar value disclosed daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

reaction to the Fed

The Fed unanimously decided today to keep basic interest rates in the US between 0% and 0.25%, but signaled a readjustment for the next meeting, which takes place in early March. The authority also reaffirmed plans to end its bond purchases before launching a significant write-down on its assets.

Combined, the actions reflect a shift from flexible monetary policy — crucial to preserving the economy during the pandemic — toward a more urgent fight against inflation, which remains high in the US. This move had been expected for weeks by the market.

With inflation well above 2% and a strong job market, the Committee [de Política Monetária do Fed, o FOMC] considers that it will soon be appropriate to raise the level of fees [de juros].

Fed, in a statement

Higher interest rates in the US increase the yield on US bonds, which are considered very safe investments. In practice, this scenario tends to reduce the attractiveness of riskier assets, such as the real and other currencies of emerging countries, which leads to a global appreciation of the dollar.

(With AFP and Reuters)