‘Don’t be a hypocrite’ · TV News

Linn da Quebrada lost patience and got angry with Naiara Azevedo during the early morning party this Thursday (27) at BBB 22. The singers were consoling Natália Deodato, and the countryman criticized her for being bad because of a man. “Don’t be a hypocrite,” the rapper snapped.

The miner was crying after Lucas Bissoli kissed Slovenia Marques. “If you had an emotional issue, fine. But because of the male, I don’t admit it,” said Naiara. “I cry about macho too,” Lina countered. “Who doesn’t cry because of a male?”, endorsed Jessilane Alves.

“She’s ashamed”, argued the owner of the hit 50 reais. “Let her feel. Let her be ashamed. Let’s listen to her. Or did you hear what she’s feeling?”, asked the funk singer. “I heard. Let me talk to her. Natália, you’re making me feel like a clown, a fool, because I, in front of all of Brazil”, continued the woman from Paraná.

“It’s not about you, Naiara. It’s about what she’s feeling,” interrupted Lina, pulling her into a corner. “Linn, go crazy over a male? For God’s sake,” the countrywoman insisted. “Can I tell you something? Let her feel it and then we’ll talk”, he guided.

“I know. I was trying to help, and she doesn’t want help. I won’t let her push the button. [de desistência] because of a male”, fired Naiara. “You also wanted to press the damn button, and what did we do? We send you to sleep and feel. We don’t keep putting things in your head”, Linn released. “It’s going to put pressure on her head”, opined the artist, who lost her patience for good and left the room.

Check it out below:

Here Linn beat up Naiara: “it’s not about you…” #BBB22 🎥 Reproduction / TV Globo pic.twitter.com/eCoPl9f34Z — Go Fain Out #BBB22 (@vaidesmaiar) January 27, 2022

Learn all about BBB22 with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo:

Listen to “#64 – BBB22: How did the show wear out before it even started?” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily reality show newsletters, interviews and live videos: