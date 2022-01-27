Kathryn Kates, an American actress known for her work on series such as Seinfeld and Orange is the New Black, died at the age of 73, after losing her fight against lung cancer. The artist’s death was confirmed by her manager, Bob McGowan, to People magazine. “My heart is in pieces, she was the best. During her entire sick period, she never complained,” said the businessman, citing the actress’ tumor.

What drew the most attention is that, the day before her death, Kathryn had posted an emotional message on Instagram. Many followers attributed the post as the actress was predicting her demise. In the publication, the famous reads a poem in which she talks about death.

“Don’t cry in my grave, I’m not there. I don’t sleep. I’m a thousand winds blowing. I’m the shine of the snow. I’m the sunlight in the ripe grain. I’m the gentle rain of autumn”, Kathryn said in the text read. for her.

“Keep me alive in your beautiful hearts with unforgettable memories. Teach others what you learned from me and I will live forever.” Kathryn leaves a legacy in theater and series, such as Seinfeld (1989-1998), Orange is the New Black (2013-2019), Law & Order: SVU, among others.

Actress Theresa Amayo dies

Theresa Amayo died in the early hours of Monday (24), at the age of 88. The death of the actress, who was battling cancer, was announced by her own family on her social media. The relatives, however, have not yet informed the time of the wake and burial. She leaves two children and a granddaughter.

“It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the death of our dear friend, actress Theresa Amayo, at the age of 88, which took place this morning around 4:30 am at her home in Laranjeiras, after losing a battle against cancer,” he says. the statement. In January, Elza Soares also died of natural causes.