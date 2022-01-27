Douglas questions public view of him and brothers

In their last moments in the leader’s room with Paulo André and Pedro Scooby, Douglas Silva, one of the names in the box at “BBB 22” (TV Globo), the trio questioned how they are being seen by the public outside the reality show.

Are we pumping out there? Douglas Silva

“Is it? Po, our friendship is very real, if they’ve shown what it’s like,” argued Scooby. “Depends on the edition, right dad,” Douglas said, chuckling.

Before, filling out the leader’s sticker album, Douglas thanked the brothers for the week. “So you guys are making my leader happy, my week happy. Thank you so much. I promise to be leader next week,” he said, amused.

“We approve too”, commented Scooby, laughing. “Sorry for the work we gave you there. The guys fixed everything, left it to the talent here”, said Paulo André to the production.

“If Douglas is the leader or the PA, I won’t be pissed. I’ll be very happy”, continued the surfer. “Po, bigger vibe, asshole,” Scooby said looking at the album. “Handsome general in the photo”, concluded Douglas.

Earlier, the trio enjoyed the leader’s lunch alongside Tiago Abravanel, who even got a “scolding” after trying to open an item from the scene of the place.

After Luciano’s elimination, who is the favorite participant of the ‘BBB 22’? 2.80% 5.68% 1.04% 12.67% 1.54% 2.85% 7.60% 0.73% 1.42% 9.08% 0.90% 1.52% 7.08% 3.03% 1.58% 8.15% 8.82% 6.31% 17.22% Total of 5581 wishes The UOL vote has no scientific character or influence on the result of the TV Globo program

BBB 22: See all the participants of Globo’s reality show