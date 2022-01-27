Dynamo reopens Cougar stock fund with an eye on opportunities on the stock exchange; platforms offer remaining shares of Verde

Dynamo and Verde, two of the most important asset managers in the country, are welcoming new investors to their main funds, Dynamo Cougar FIC FIA and Verde FIC FIM. In the case of Dynamo, the reopening for funding runs until February 16. Verde, on the other hand, is making occasional openings in some investment platforms.

By means of a material fact released this Wednesday (26), Dynamo informed that it will be able to raise up to R$ 1.1 billion in this new round of investments in its stock fund. It is the second time in two years that the manager has reopened Cougar – the previous one took place in March 2020, amid the coronavirus crisis, which caused a crisis in the markets.

To the Brazil Journal, a partner of the manager said that “it has been a long time since we have seen quality companies trading at such interesting multiples” and that “prices are attractive for those who have a long-term vision”.

Current Dynamo shareholders will be able to express their intention to make new applications as of January 31 through this link. Other investors will have access from February 2nd at this link. The fund is intended only for qualified investors (who have at least R$1 million in financial investments) and requires a minimum investment of R$300,000, with a minimum turnover of R$30,000.

Verde, on the other hand, is not increasing the size of the fund, but replacing rescues that took place recently. The hedge fund continues to be a closed-end fund, and at the moment it carries out what in the market is conventionally called “balance replacement”. The conditions for the sale of shares, such as the minimum investment value, are established by the platforms themselves. In some, the required investment is R$ 50 thousand.

historic performance

The two funds are among the oldest and most profitable in the Brazilian market.

Since 1997, when it was created, Verde has accumulated a return of 18,391%, compared to 2,326% for the CDI rate. In 2021, however, the fund underperformed – the second in its history. The loss was 1.13%.

In a letter published this month, the manager highlighted that the negative yield throughout 2021 was closely related to the stock market allocation. At the time, Verde said that it had an average long exposure (betting on the rise of assets) of around 27% in the year and that it had a loss in this portfolio of around 21%.

Despite not detailing the names of shares in the letter, the equity position of the Verde fund is quite similar to that of the equity fund long biased of the house, the Green AM Long Bias FIC FIA. According to letters from that fund, some of the biggest negative contributions from the equity portfolio in 2021 came from Natura (NTCO3), Hapvida (HAPV3) and NotreDame Intermedica Participações (GNDI3).

In the document, the manager also said that she obtained gains with positions taken (betting on the rise) in the short part of the yield curve, in addition to the purchase of implied inflation, with operations in which managers gain when the expectation of inflation rises over time. .

Dynamo Cougar, which is an equity fund, was created in 1993. The portfolio has yielded 27,923%% since January 1996 (earliest data available on the financial information platform Economatica). In the same range, the Ibovespa appreciated 2,205%. Last year, the Cougar’s negative return was 17.30%.

