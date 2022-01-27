Eastern Europe reports daily records of Covid-19 infections with the spread of Ômicron

+



Poland reported 53,420 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday (Photo: Jan Kucharzyk/Getty Images)

Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Bulgaria and Romania all reached their highest numbers of infections in the entire pandemic on Wednesday, driven by the highly transmissible variant. omicronand yet they are reluctant to impose comprehensive containment measures to limit the spread of the virus.

The region has some of the lowest vaccination rates in Europe, especially Romania and Bulgaria, and saw some of the highest numbers of Covid-19-related deaths in late 2021.

Poland reported 53,420 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, while the Czech Republic recorded daily records for new coronavirus cases for two consecutive days this week, reaching nearly 40,000 on Tuesday.

Hungary, a country with a population of 10 million, has reached more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases daily, while the least vaccinated countries in the European Union, Romania and Bulgaria, also reported record cases.

“We need to be ready for even greater increases in cases, even above 60,000,” a spokesman for Poland’s Ministry of Health told a news conference.

However, countries have yet to put in place tougher and broader restrictions such as mandatory lockdowns, unlike previous waves of the pandemic in 2020-21 when strict measures were imposed.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on January 12 that Ômicron causes less severe disease than previous variants of the coronavirus, but remains a “dangerous virus”, especially for the unvaccinated.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska, Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Robert Muller in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest, Tsvetelia Tsolova in Sofia)