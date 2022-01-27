Elden Ring will be less stressful, but no less difficult

After a lot of mystery since the announcement, Elden Ring is finally heading towards its release date next month. FromSoftware revealed during the Taipei Game Show 2022 that the title will have around 30 hours of main campaign. At the same event, producer Yasuhiro Kitao also explained that the adventure was designed to be less stressful, but no less difficult.

Details were shared by the dev in a video over 45 minutes long. According to Kitao, with the game world being “so big”, the development team had to be cautious to avoid “unnecessary stress”.

With the game world being so large, this can produce real depth and breadth of fun, but it can also lead to unnecessary stress for some players. The development team has been very careful to avoid this whenever possible, especially as the enemies are so strong. The challenge was to place enemies in a way that kept players interested but still gave them a low-stress experience. This also applies to item distribution as well as in-game events.

Judging we’ve only seen about 13% of the Elden Ring map so far, it’s no surprise that the studio is directing efforts to keep players engaged through less stressful exploration. As noted by the dev, even the addition of the horse can be a positive factor in preventing this kind of feeling from players.

Horses provide a stress-free method of traveling the long distances the player has to travel in the game. This system was introduced as a means of moving vertically quickly and pleasantly in order to explore these higher areas.

Elden Ring development is complete

Last Monday (24), the Japanese studio announced that the development of Elden Ring is officially completed and is awaiting its release on February 18. Know more!