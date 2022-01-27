Elections: Lula maintains leadership in all scenarios and ‘3rd way’ stalls, says survey

The Modalmais/Futura Inteligência poll released this Wednesday, 26th, indicates that Lula maintains favoritism for this year’s presidential elections and that the so-called 3rd way fails to take off.

At the 1st round main scenario, PT scores 36.9%, followed by Jair Bolsonaro, with 31.4%. Away from the first two, Sergio Moro appears in 3rd, with 8.5%. Then come Ciro Gomes, with 5.6%; João Doria, with 2.4%; and André Janones, with 1.8%. The other candidates considered do not reach 1%.

At the scenario 2, leaner, Lula has 39.5%, ahead of Bolsonaro, with 33.2%; Moro, with 8.4%; of Ciro, with 7.5%; and Doria, with 3.2%.

THE scenario 3 brings Lula with 42.5%, Bolsonaro with 32.9%, Moro with 10.7% and Ciro with 7.5%.

Finally, in scenario 4Lula has 42.2%, compared to 43.5% for Bolsonaro, 8.7% for Ciro and 5.4% for Doria.

2nd shift

Lula would also win all scenarios projected for the 2nd round:

against Bolsonaro, by 50.4% to 37.8%;

against Ciro, by 48.4% to 21.4%;

against Moro, by 48.6% to 28.8%;

and against Doria, by 50.5% to 14.8%.

Here are the other scenarios considered:

Bolsonaro 36.9% x 33.7% Moro

Bolsonaro 40.6% x 39.1% Ciro

Bolsonaro 41.6% x 29.6% Doria

The survey was carried out with telephone interviews with 2,000 people between January 17th and 21st. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.2 percentage points.