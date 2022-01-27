Embraer completes the reintegration of its Commercial Aviation business line

Embraer has successfully completed the reintegration of key information technology systems and business processes in the commercial aviation business. The activities carried out throughout the month of January took place without prejudice to the continuity of the company’s essential operations.

The reorganization resulting from this process began in May 2020 and, since then, has been one of Embraer’s main focuses, as part of the review of the strategic plan and the execution of initiatives to take advantage of skills and recover synergies, ensuring operational benefits and eliminating fiscal inefficiencies as an integrated, less complex and more agile management can offer.

With the conclusion and restoration of the company’s normal pace, commercial aviation is once again directly linked to Embraer’s structure.

“We believe that 2022 will be a year of growth and we are well prepared to take advantage of the company’s full potential. In this way, the successful reintegration of the commercial aviation business is another important step in the process of executing our strategic planning and should result in significant operational improvements and better profitability.”, said Antonio Carlos Garcia, Executive Vice President Finance and Investor Relations. “The entire Embraer team is to be congratulated for the excellent work carried out and completed in less time than planned”.

