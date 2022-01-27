England suspends most anti-Covid measures – News

England on Thursday abandoned almost all the latest restrictions imposed against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, with a government hopeful that the population will live with Covid as with the flu.

This freedom comes at a good time for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, more than ever weakened at the head of government by the Downing Street party scandal who violated anti-Covid rules.

After withdrawing the recommendation to work from home a week ago, England is now freeing itself from other restrictions – among the lightest in Europe – introduced in December in the face of the wave of Ômicron cases: obligation to wear a mask indoors or public places and vaccination passport for events with a large audience.

The government also announced that nursing home residents — 86.5% of whom received the booster shot of the vaccine — will be able to receive an unlimited number of visitors starting Monday. If they test positive for the coronavirus, they will have to isolate themselves for less time.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced that the use of a mask on public transport in the capital will continue to be mandatory. Some supermarket companies like Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Morrisons are also asking their customers to follow suit.

end of isolation

Lewis Colbyn, a 39-year-old bartender who once had Covid-19 and isn’t worried about catching it again, approaches the new phase with optimism and caution: “It could be too soon, it could be too late, I don’t know.” He will continue to wear a mask in transport and stores.

More reluctant than the rest of the UK (Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) to implement restrictions, England almost completely lifted restrictions on 19 July last year.

But the emergence of the Omicron variant, even more contagious than Delta, prompted the Boris Johnson government to launch its Plan B.

According to the latest figures, 64% of the population over 12 years old received the third dose. As the number of cases exploded over the holiday season, Boris Johnson resisted calls to tighten restrictions even further.

He believes the facts have proved him right: hospitals have resisted, the number of patients on ventilators has not skyrocketed and cases have dropped considerably. However, the UK, among the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, with nearly 155,000 deaths, still reports nearly 100,000 new cases daily.

According to a study published by Imperial College London, the level of infection remains high, especially among children and adolescents. Of the 3,500 participants in this large study who tested positive between January 5 and 20, two-thirds had contracted the virus before.

