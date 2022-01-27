Thamirys Andrade – 2:29 pm | updated on 01/26/2022 15:53



Eric Clapton at the Toronto International Film Festival Photo: EFE/Warren Toda

Openly against the anti-covid vaccines, guitarist Eric Clapton suggested, last Friday (21), that people vaccinated against Covid-19 are under the effect of “hypnosis” or “mass formation psychosis”.

In an interview with the Youtube channel, Real Music Observer, the British musician said that he learned about the theory of “mass hypnosis” through the professor of Clinical Psychology at the University of Gent (Belgium), Mattias Desmet.

“As soon as I started looking for signs of hypnosis, I started seeing them everywhere. I remembered seeing things on YouTube that were like subliminal advertising.

The expression mentioned by Clapton became known after the American doctor Robert Malone, banned from Twitter, said that people were hypnotized to believe in the effectiveness of immunizations. The theory also gained backlash after being cited on comedian Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Experts consulted by the Reuters news agency point out that the expression (“mass hypnosis”) is not recognized by Psychology and that there is no evidence of the phenomenon.

– He [o termo] it arises from theories of mass society and theories of crowd psychology, which developed in the 19th century and which reflected the fear of the masses. the claim was [de] that people, en masse, lose their sense of self and their ability to reason, regress to an inferior state of mind where they are manipulated by unscrupulous leaders. [Isto] It has been thoroughly discredited by contemporary work on groups and crowds,” said Steven Reicher, a professor of social psychology at the University of St. Andrews and an expert on crowds for more than 40 years.

Clapton has already taken a stand against anti-covid vaccines on other occasions and has repeatedly stated that he will not play in places that require proof of immunization. The musician even took the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, but gave up completing the vaccination schedule after coming to believe in a “conspiracy” involving vaccines.

