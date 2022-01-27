European stocks rehearse recovery, in line with NY futures

At european scholarships rehearse a recovery on Thursday morning, following a similar move in New York futures, after starting trading with significant losses in reaction to signals that the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) will start raising interest rates in March.

Read too

As expected, the Fed kept its rates intact yesterday, but its chairman, Jerome Powell, not only clearly indicated that a first rate hike should come in March, but also generated expectations that several more hikes will be necessary to contain inflationary pressures, in a as the US economy continues to recover from the shocks of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At first, the Fed’s stance weighed heavily on futures on the New York stock exchanges and on the opening of business in Europe. In recent hours, however, stock indices have reduced or reversed losses.

From Germany came positive news today. The German GfK Consumer Confidence Index for February rose unexpectedly, suggesting its recent downward trend will be halted next month, although a rise in Covid-19 cases and domestic inflation are causing caution.

Throughout the day, the focus will be on the US, with the release of a series of economic data, including Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and inflation, and balance sheets of large companies, such as Apple and McDonald’s.

Although in the background, geopolitical tensions involving Ukraine and Russia remain on the radar.

At 6:59 am (GMT), the London Stock Exchange rose 0.37%, while the Frankfurt Stock Exchange fell 0.35% and the Paris Stock Exchange remained stable. Milan, Madrid and Lisbon had gains of 0.34%, 0.53% and 0.51%, respectively. At the same time, New York futures indexes were up 0.06% to 0.40%.

On exchange, the euro retreated to $1.1196 from $1.1243 late yesterday afternoon, while the pound weakened to $1.3427 from $1.3459 yesterday.