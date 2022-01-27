Exchanges abroad operate with volatility on post-Fed adjustment day and Ibovespa rises today; dollar goes to R$ 5.39 in a fall of almost 1%

Ladies and gentlemen of the world’s stock exchanges, fasten your seat belts, turbulence is coming—I mean volatility. After the announcement that the Federal Reserve, The central bank American, interest rates will rise this year, the Thursday (27) will be marked by the adjustment of international portfolios.

the futures of New York operate without defined direction, as well as the bags from Europe. Who went wrong in this story were the asian indices, which closed mostly down during the night in Brazil.

With no major news on the domestic scene, attention turns to the preview of the GDP, inflation of the third quarter and the number of applications for unemployment benefits from the United States.

In addition, balances of MasterCard and McDonalds from earlier have not yet made a price in the indices. After the close of trading, apple and Visa release third quarter results.

At around 10:20 am, the Ibovespa operated at high 1.28%, to the 112,690 points, while the spot dollar retreated 0.82%, at BRL 5.3929 after touching R$ 5.38.

commodities

THE Petroleum recorded high again during the night and spent a good part of the morning with high volatility with an eye on the unfolding of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

After hitting the $90 a barrel, The Brent, used as a reference for the Petrobras (PETR3 and PETR4), reduced the increase but operates close to the currency, quoted at US$ 89.48.

In a similar way, the barrel of WTI oil also rises to $89.45, up 0.80% At the same time.

Iron ore also rose at the port of Qingdao, at China, and closed negotiations on US$ 139.62 per ton, an advance of 0.81%, which should benefit the mining and steel sector in handbag Brazilian.

tax risk

The threat to public accounts returns to the radar of local investors this Thursday. Last night (26th), the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, stated that the proposed amendment to the constitution (PEC) of fuels is already agreed with the economic team. He even said he hoped the Congress approve the measure.

THE PEC proposes that the federal government withdraw the PIS/Cofins From fuels, electricity and gas. Since last year, the tax on cooking gas was zeroed.

On the other hand, the proposal still requires governors to exempt the ICMS From fuels, one of the main sources of income for the states. Also yesterday afternoon, heads of state executive powers decided to freeze the tax for more 60 days.

in numbers

The measure can generate a deficit of up to BRL 57 billion in public accounts — but a report by XP reports a loss of up to R$240 billion, if the states enter the account.

The impact on fuel prices would be limited: between BRL 0.18 and BRL 0.20. According to the calculations of the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the average price would fall from BRL 6.71 to BRL 6.51 per liter of fuel.

On the other hand, the projection for inflation feels a greater impact: in XP’s calculations, prices would experience a deceleration of 5.2% to 1%, down 4.2 points.