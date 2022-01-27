Experts make a bizarre prediction: iguanas will fall from the sky – News

Residents of Florida (USA) were surprised by a strange weather forecast: iguanas will fall from the sky. The announcement was not so strange because some of them had already seen some of them hard on the ground, in certain territories of the state.

In fact, the announcement is not a forecast of unusual rainfall, which has already occurred in the history of the planet. It has more to do with the behavior of various types of reptiles.

Florida is a state where it is hot most of the time, but it faces a cold snap this winter.

To avoid the hot ground temperatures, many reptiles take shelter in trees — especially the iguanas, which are abundant in the region.

And in plant canopies, reptiles are easy prey for sudden cold snaps, which harden their bodies.

As a result, iguanas can fall hard from trees at any time.

The iguana rain forecast comes with a second warning: if you see an iguana falling from a tree, leave it alone, as it will soon recover from its stiffness.

“They slow down or freeze when temperatures drop and they can fall off the trees, but they’re not dead. Don’t get too close,” Vivian Gonzalez, a weather girl for Florida’s WSVN network, said on Twitter.

We’ve entered FALLING IGUANA territory as temps. are in the widespread 40’s across Broward & Miami-Dade. They slow down or become immobile when temps. drop & could fall from trees, but they are not dead. Don’t approach. Once the sun is out, they will move. pic.twitter.com/FXdHrFbUEy — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 24, 2022

She called it the Season of Iguanas Fall, which makes sense.

Along with the funny warning, experts also recalled that iguanas are an invasive species in the region. In the region, they have no predators and still devastate the local vegetation.

READ BELOW: Reptilian Invasion! Iguanas wreak havoc in luxury hotel pool