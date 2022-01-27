Fake ads on social media offer discount coupons and job vacancies at Supermercados Guanabara

Caution: false ad says that the supermarket chain would be hiring for different functions Photo: Reproduction / Internet

One fake profile on the social networks has been announcing a supposed coupon with 40% off US Guanabara supermarkets. Furthermore, suggests that the company would be hiring professionals for the functions of manager, cashier and stockist, encouraging interested parties to get in touch via direct message. THE The network, however, warns: the two contents are fake news.

In the case of the coupon, the fake profile asks the interested party to inform name and telephone number with area code so that the registration is done. It is important to note that personal data should never be disclosed in this way over the internet, which facilitates the action of criminals. The information can be used in bank fraud, unauthorized purchases and unauthorized access to applications.

Supermercados Guanabara clarifies that they do not send direct messages offering discount coupons, gift cards or sweepstakes. Nor do they ask for personal data.

The network also points out that all its pages on social networks are verified and that registration for any job opportunities is free. In this case, they can only be made through the website www.supermercadosguanabara.com.br.

Check out one of the fake ads below: