Father discovers on Facebook that his daughter died of hunger | nonsense | Online Diary

A man learned that his daughter had starved to death after seeing a post from a family friend on Facebook. The victim, identified as 24-year-old Debbie Leitch, had Down syndrome and was in her mother’s care.

The young woman was found severely malnourished and “abandoned”. She was found by a rescue team who were called to the house where she lived with her mother in Blackpool, UK.

Debbie’s father, Thomas Leitch, who lives in another city and had difficulty getting information about his daughter, separated from his wife when the girl was just 5 years old. He said social services ruled that Debbie should live with her mother, as was often the case back then, but that for years he struggled to spend time with his daughter. However, even arguing that Debbie herself had often begged to move in with him, was never successful.

According to the father’s testimony, until after his daughter’s death, he was not allowed to give Debbie a decent burial, as Elaine preferred to put most of her ashes in a pauper’s grave. “I managed to get half of her ashes and buried her in a local church, right next to my father. At least I managed to do that for her,” he said.

Revolted by the situation, he questioned the work of the institutions that should take care of the child and the decisions that prevented him from keeping his daughter.

“If all these organizations were doing a good job, why isn’t she here now? Every time she saw me, her face lit up. All I can do now is try to remember the good times, but the good times are forever scarred by what happened.”