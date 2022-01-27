Faustão scares João Guilherme and talks about dating an older woman

João Guilherme Silvason of faustão, was surprised by his father’s questions about his love life and, bluntly, he answered the questions. The matter arose after the 17-year-old took up his relationship with the 33-year-old model Schynaider Moura.

“Did you learn to kiss there or here [no Brasil]?”asked the veteran during a recording of his show on Band. “The best place to learn is Brazil, there’s no way! I’ve met many girls from abroad, but we always come back and like the Brazilian, there’s no way”replied John.

Schynaider lived outside Brazil for more than ten years and devoted himself entirely to his modeling career. She was married to businessman Mário Garnero, with whom she had three daughters: Anne Marie, Elle Marie and Gioe.

João was called by his father to co-present Faustão in the Band. Before the premiere, he released the new production.

“Guys, from January 17th I embark on a new journey. A childhood dream come true”wrote on Instagram.

Luciana Cardoso, Faustão’s wife and the young man’s mother, was moved by the moment and insisted on reacting.

“My love, it was beautiful to see you next to your father. More than you realizing your dream, it is also being realized in this life partnership. Having you by his side on this new journey will be a gift to your relationship, which has always been beautiful.”declared.

Fausto Silva is diagnosed with Covid-19

Band’s new hire received the positive diagnosis of the disease last week. In a note, he gave details of his health status and assured that he did not face any symptoms.

“I don’t have any symptoms, I’ve never had such good results in my exams. I wasn’t even going to do PCR, I did it twice when I was in Miami. But now it’s positive. I’m out until Monday, when I’m going to re-test.”reported.

The communicator did two tests after the diagnosis and only the last result was negative. With the confirmation, he resumed work on the Band and restarted the recordings of Faustão on the Band.

