Faustão’s son ‘delivers’ his father’s intimacy and leaves communicator disconcerted | Television

The son of presenter Faustão, João Guilherme left his father in an uncomfortable situation in the edition of the communicator’s program on Band aired this Tuesday (25). That’s because, the co-host of the entertainment show “delivered” a faux pas carried out by his father during a New Year’s Eve trip they spent together on the beach.

“We went to spend New Year’s Eve on the beach, this one [Faustão] took a fall, the light in the house went out, it was crazy”. Faustão, surprised after being “denied” by his son on national television, explained: “It’s just that there was no light, I went upstairs. And Serginho Groinsman didn’t go around waiting if I was going to serve him something and I didn’t.”said the communicator in a good-natured way.

Soon after, Faustão, known for his spontaneous way on stage, gave his son a public scolding on national television: “Go to Cátia Fonseca’s program to tell these things. You have no business, every day you deliver a family here, did you notice? Nelson Rubens take it to RedeTV! that guy”fired the veteran communicator in his daily program on Band.

And the interaction between father and son on the stage of Faustão’s new show continues to yield comic moments that give rise to talk on social networks. In the edition of the entertainment attraction aired this Monday (24), Fausto Silva wanted to know if his son, who has lived in Switzerland for three years, has already been involved with women and learned to kiss on the mouth. “Did you learn to kiss there or here [no Brasil]”, wanted to know the veteran communicator.

“The best place to learn is Brazil, there’s no way! I’ve met many girls from abroad, but we always come back and like the Brazilian, there’s no way”commented the 17-year-old. “Pick up”replied the presenter of Bandeirantes in a good-natured way.

After controversial departure from Globo, Camila Queiroz participates in Faustão’s program on Band

Actress Camila Queiroz and her husband, also actor Klebber Toledo were the guests of Faustão’s program on Band this Monday (24). In the traditional painting “Pizza do Faustão” by the veteran communicator, the couple of actors spoke in a relaxed way about the new projects in the dramaturgy such as the recording of the movie “Procura-se” and the reality “Marriage as Blind” on Netflix.

Fausto Silva even wanted to know how Klebber dealt with the sensual scenes of Camila’s character in Verdades Secretas. “Secret Truths scene you guys really want to see, did he encourage you or did he stay more or less?”asked the veteran presenter. “Klebber always encouraged me that’s why I love this guy Faustão!”, The former Globo actress declared herself, who also said that the relationship is based on mutual support between the two.

Actor Klebber Toledo also spoke about how he felt about the hot scenes in “Secret Truths 2”: “I see my wife and I think the following: if she is happy, if she is fulfilled, then we have other things to worry about, I have more to motivate, that she goes, that she is well with her work , that’s it”declared the actor and businessman.

“It was a marathon, there are intense days, but a lot of people ask me: ‘Oh, has Klebber asked you to incorporate Angel?”’, told Camila Queiroz, the actor replied right away: “I have other things at home, people, leave Angel for Verdades”joked the famous.