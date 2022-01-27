February’s PS Plus has UFC 4, Borderlands and Planet Coaster

On Wednesday afternoon (26), PlayStation revealed the free games for the month of February for PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5, containing UFC 4, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure and Planet Coaster Console Edition.

On PS4, players will have UFC 4 and Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure, an EA fighting game and standalone DLC from borderlands (both games are for PS4 and do not apply to PS5 versions, but run through backwards compatibility); already Planet Coaster Console Edition is PS5 only (PS4 version cannot be redeemed) and brings the famous world of roller coaster creation to the video game. Check out:

In the month of February, the famous PS Plus leaks didn’t show up and any false rumor went far from hitting the free games for Sony service subscribers. What did you think of the list? Another weak month? Or is it a good month? Leave your comment about PS Plus games on PS4 and PS5 below!