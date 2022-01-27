Federal public debt rises 12% in 2021 and reaches R$ 5.61 trillion, reports Treasury | Economy

The National Treasury Secretariat reported this Wednesday (26) that the federal public debt reached BRL 5.613 trillion in 2021.

The amount includes government indebtedness in Brazil and abroad, and the result represents 12% increase compared to 2020, when the debt was BRL 5.009 trillion.

The growth of BRL 604 billion in public debt last year is lower than that recorded in the previous year, when indebtedness had a record high of BRL 761 billion, driven by extraordinary expenses related to the pandemic.

According to the National Treasury’s monitoring panel of spending on the fight against Covid-19, in 2021, BRL 109.3 billion was spent by the government, which represents a decrease in relation to the amount of BRL 524 billion recorded. in 2020.

FEDERAL PUBLIC DEBT Results of the last years Source: National Treasure

Public debt is issued by the National Treasury to finance the federal government’s budget deficit, that is, to pay expenses that are above the collection of taxes and duties.

The National Treasury’s initial expectation, released before the start of the pandemic, in January last year, was that the debt could rise further in 2021, to up to R$5.9 trillion. Subsequently, in May of last year, the estimated debt ceiling for the last year rose to R$5.8 trillion.

According to the undersecretary for Public Debt of the National Treasury, Otávio Ladeira, the institution already has resources to honor all debt payments this year. He clarified that the values ​​could be used in the event of tensions in the markets related to the elections.

“After the crisis in Asia and Russia [no final da década de 90] and the change in the exchange rate, the idea of ​​minimum cash was created to sustain any volatility in the market. [2022] it may or may not be a more volatile year. Our cashier is there to face difficult times,” he said.

According to the Treasury, market conditions in the first few months of 2021 “brought an opportunity for debt management to improve the profile of its issuances.”

“The second half of the year presented market dynamics characterized by increased risk aversion in the international scenario and uncertainties about fiscal issues in the domestic scenario”, he added.