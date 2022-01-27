Federal Reserve (Fed) signals interest rates could rise soon

The Federal Reserve (Fed), the central bank of the United States, signaled in a statement after a meeting of its monetary policy committee (FOMC) on Wednesday (26), that an increase in the interest rate may be appropriate. I swear soon.

At this meeting, the US Central Bank kept the benchmark interest rate target stable between 0% and 0.25% but, in a move that was not surprising, indicated that a 0.25 percentage point increase in its basic interest rate short-term will likely occur at nearby meetings, the first increase since December 2018.

“With inflation well above 2% and a strong labor market, the Committee hopes that it will soon be appropriate to raise the target for the federal funds rate,” the Federal Open Market Committee said in its monetary policy statement.

The Fomc noted that it will complete the withdrawal of bond purchases in early March, after which it may be appropriate to raise the Fed Funds rate.

The expectation is also to begin the reduction of the Fed’s balance sheet after the rise in rates began. Members of the Fed’s Open Market Committee also agreed that they would like to decrease the Fed’s holdings “primarily” by adjusting how much of the principal payments received from portfolio bonds will be reinvested, the Fed said.

“The Committee is prepared to adjust any of the details of its approach to reducing balance sheet size in light of economic and financial developments,” he said.

The statement also highlights that, according to Fomc members, the American economy continues to improve, but considers that the Covid-19 pandemic continues to weigh on activity. Meanwhile, labor market gains have been solid, and the unemployment rate has dropped significantly, while inflation levels remain high due to imbalances between supply and demand.

The committee also signaled that the trajectory of the economy continues to depend on the course of the pandemic. “Progress on vaccinations and easing of supply constraints are expected to support continued gains in economic activity and employment, as well as reduced inflation. Risks to the economic outlook remain, including from new variants of the virus,” the statement added.

The FOMC statement comes in response to inflation at its highest level in nearly 40 years. While the move towards a less accommodative policy has been widely reported in recent weeks, US markets have been notably agitated in recent days as investors feared the Fed could tighten policy even further than previously signaled by the monetary authority.

Market analysts had expected the Fed to signal its plan to raise interest rates in March as it focuses on fighting inflation. Debate over how and when to reduce the central bank’s portfolio of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities was also expected.

Jerome Powell, chairman of the Fed, gives an interview after the release of the statement. Fed officials did not provide updated economic and interest rate forecasts this fourth.

