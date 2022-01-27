Federal revenue reaches R$ 1.87 trillion and breaks record in 2021

Accumulated from January to December of last year, there was an increase of 17.36% compared to 2020

Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil According to the Federal Revenue Service, last year’s collection was the best performance in more than two decades.



THE federal collection hit a historic record in 2021. According to data from the Secretary of IRS, the month of December closed with R$ 193.9 billion in collection of taxes, contributions and other revenues. This represents a real increase of 10.76% compared to December 2020. At the same time, from January to December of last year, the collection reached R$ 1.87 trillion, an increase of 17.36% compared to 2020. According to the Federal Revenue Service, last year’s collection was the best performance in more than two decades, since the year 2000. Among the contributing factors is the collection of R$ 40 billion with personal income tax legal and social contribution on the presumed profit.

The special secretary of the Federal Revenue, Julio Cesar Vieira Gomes, highlights the process of economic recovery throughout 2021 and the resumption of profitability for companies. “We had a very expressive increase in those taxes levied on company profits and income. This signals that companies, effectively, had increasing profitability during the year 2021. Income tax of legal entities and the social contribution on net income grew by 31%”, he said.

The head of the Tax and Customs Studies Center of the Federal Revenue, Claudemir Malaquias, also noted that some specific sectors. “There was a significant increase in revenue from some sectors, which had an extraordinary performance in 2021. We highlight the metallurgy and mineral extraction sector. These sectors are related to the cycle of appreciation in the price of commodities abroad”, he points out. The exceptional performance, however, should not be repeated in 2022, as the growth forecast for the country is lower.

*With information from reporter Carolina Abelin