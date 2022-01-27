Fed’s monetary tightening is key to ‘getting out’ of US stocks By Reuters



© Reuters. Trader on the New York Stock Exchange, USA 01/26/2022 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid



By Sujata Rao and Lewis Krauskopf

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. stock markets, after enjoying their best three-year streak in more than two decades, may soon have to give up the top spot.

With the U.S. central bank preparing to raise interest rates for the first time in nearly four years, capital is starting to spread from interest-rate-sensitive U.S. equities to other parts of the world where asset prices are cheaper and potentially more resilient.

The year-to-date drop of nearly 10% surpassed the losses of most indices outside the US, and some believe the recent outflows of investment from that market, the first in a month according to Boa, are just the beginning.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) (SA:) analysis of eight interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve (Fed) since 1975 seems to support this view.

The bank found that European equities outperformed US peers by 4 percentage points on average over the six months after the Fed’s first rate hike.

It also saw a clear rotation towards so-called value sectors, such as banking and commodities, which are better represented in benchmark European and emerging market equity indices.

“What that means is getting the hell out of the United States,” said Mike Kelly, head of global multi-assets at PineBridge Investments. “It’s about selling assets with a longer ‘duration’ (a measure of risk), so we’re underexposure to US equities.”

Long-duration stocks, in a nutshell, are those whose prices are driven by expectations of potential future earnings and therefore do well when interest rates are low.

US tech companies — with their exorbitant valuations, as measured by the price-earnings ratio (PL) — are a prime example, accounting for more than a third of the S&P 500.

For years, these stocks have been an investment magnet, benefiting from rock-bottom interest rates and, recently, the changes caused by the pandemic, with more people moving to work, shop and dine at home.

Of the $1 trillion that flowed into equities last year, US-dedicated funds took one-third. They would also have received a generous share of the nearly $500 billion absorbed by funds with a global mandate, according to Deutsche Bank.

Now Kelly says markets are at an inflection point, far from when “P/E (price-earnings) went up and interest rates went down.”

Given that five mega-cap companies accounted for a third of the S&P 500’s performance last year, unloved US sectors are also likely to benefit from the rotation.

Martin Schulz, senior portfolio manager at Federated Hermes, said he was already above average in international developed markets last fall, betting on a broad global economic recovery.

“The cyclicality of the European markets, the Japanese markets… we believe they will be the big beneficiaries of this short-term globalized recovery.”