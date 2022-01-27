Fiat Strada Ranch wins with CVT, but asks for breath

Fiat Strada continues to reinvent itself and now in the Ranch version, it brings the CVT transmission to reinforce its new proposal, which is to serve those looking for leisure, not just work.

As it did with the Fiat Pulse Drive, the Italian brand adjusted the Firefly 1.3 engine in the pickup, in order to meet the Proconve L7, as well as put the automatic transmission, in this case a CVT gearbox.

With a suggested price of R$ 116,990, Ranch adds a little more to compensate for the higher value, however, it owes some details that could value the product more.

Its 1.3 Firefly engine has weakened, as much as Fiat disputes this. However, it’s pretty economical for this task, pushing a light, double-cab pickup truck.

on the outside…

Visually, the Fiat Strada Ranch automatic exploits the rural focus, adding exaggerated custom Mopar running boards that have no practical everyday use.

The mudguards also allude to the proposal, expanded with black mirrors, Ranch emblem on the sides, new 16-inch alloy wheels and Ranch emblem on the rear.

The “AT” tag on the rear avoids the term CVT, as it is the second pickup to use this transmission category, with the first being the Ford Maverick Hybrid.

Full LED headlights, LED flashlights, a marine top, a custom roof rack and a lid with good access to the cargo compartment, are some of the items visible on the Strada Ranch 2023.

Inside…

Inside, the Fiat Strada Ranch has a panel with a copper appliqué, which is also present in the tunnel and in the color of the leather seats. The Ranch badge is under the multimedia.

The leather-covered steering wheel is the same as the Uno and that brings a snag. There’s no room for a cruise control, or autopilot, absent from the Fiat Strada.

The defect is accentuated with the retractable armrest for the driver, as well as the comfort of the CVT transmission. This one employs paddle shifts on the steering wheel, but has lever shifts.

Strada Ranch, by its proposal, could add the Pulse steering wheel and autopilot. The multimedia with 8.4 inch screen has wireless projection of Android Auto and CarPlay.

It also has a reverse camera, Bluetooth, USB and auxiliary. Strada Ranch also has manual air conditioning, as well as a lighted glove compartment and wireless charger.

The custom leather seats have the Ranch name embossed on the backrests, which even have side airbags. On the thresholds, the name Ranch in white appears.

At the back, legroom is reduced and the seat with headrests, Isofix and USB charging. On the ceiling, only general light, reinforcing the simplicity of the project.

The cargo compartment is completely covered with plastic protection and with hooks for lashing. The lid has good access to the bucket.

Through streets and roads…

Fiat Strada Ranch has the 1.3 Firefly 8v engine with four cylinders and natural aspiration, having a new calibration to meet the Proconve L7.

In this case, it is the same as the Pulse 1.3, with 98 horsepower on gasoline and 107 horsepower on ethanol, both at 6,250 rpm. The torques are 13.2 kgfm in the first and 13.7 kgfm in the second.

The other versions with this engine maintained 101/109 horsepower and 13.7/14.2 kgfm, respectively.

It has four cylinders with a cylinder head with two valves per cylinder, with electronic multi-point injection.

As Fiat’s light pickup has a weight of just over 1.2 ton, the Firefly 1.3 resents not having more pulling power, but despite that, Fiat got a good calibration of the CVT right.

The infinite gear box gives a good response to the engine at low rpm, ensuring that the Fiat Strada CVT does well at traffic lights and is even smart up to 2,000 rpm.

However, above that, the CVT starts to slip and the 8v engine fails to offer the best of its characteristic, low torque.

Going up in revs, it gets weaker as it goes up to 6,500 rpm. With the CVT, however, it is possible to reach more than 60 km/h while maintaining 1,500 rpm.

Using manual shifts, the Strada Ranch can get a better performance, but what really changes is the Sport mode, which changes the engine calibration.

In this case, the rev rises by almost 1,000 rpm and makes driving much smarter, with the right to a serious roar of the propeller, as in the Pulse Drive 1.3, however, at high the engine complains.

The lack of power is the bad point, which makes the recovery and acceleration longer, however, the consumption was adequate for the proposal.

The car was supplied with ethanol in the tank, as all manufacturers do nowadays.

In the city we did 7.7 km/l and on the highway, much better! We reached 12.1 km/l. Running at 110 km/h, the rotation is at 2,100 rpm.

On a day-to-day basis, the Fiat Strada CVT behaves well, with very light electric steering and very robust suspension, the double cab pickup absorbs the potholes and depressions of the street well.

With the 60-series and mixed-use tires, the Strada Ranch rides well on uneven ground and passes easily over any speed bump. On stretches of land, it also behaves well.

There is the TC+ function with electronic differential lock, which allows you to get out of the light quagmire and with a speed limitation of up to 65 km/h.

With reasonable brakes for the proposal, the Fiat Strada Ranch has an overall performance just good, asking for more in engine power.

Carrying a light load, just over 100 kg, the pickup behaves well, as well as with five people on board. It carries 600 kg of payload.

For you…

The Fiat Strada Ranch is a good alternative for those who cannot reach the Toro, however, it could offer more in comfort when driving with autopilot.

It could also receive more attention, revealing that the simplicity of the details puts the Strada at a level below the Pulse in quality and importance, even though it is the best seller.

The internal space isn’t the best, but it’s perfect for those who need to take five people, even if it’s cramped. The bucket has good volume and easy access to the compartment.

Regarding the competition, Volkswagen Saveiro does not have an automatic transmission or four doors, practically having no way of competing with Strada.

It is worth it? If you can go to Toro, it will be better, but if not, there is nowhere to run, as the Renault Oroch does not have an automatic transmission.

With this, Fiat Strada Ranch expands comfort, offering CVT, which is a huge gain. Further on, who knows, the GSE 1.0 Turbo may appear with up to 130 horsepower.

Measurements and numbers….

Technical Data Sheet Fiat Strada Ranch 1.3 CVT 2023

Engine/Transmission

Number of cylinders – 4 in line, flex

Engine capacity – 1,332 cm³

Power – 98/107 hp at 6,250 rpm (gasoline/ethanol)

Torque – 13.2/13.7 kgfm at 4,000 rpm (gasoline/ethanol)

Transmission – CVT with manual shifts on the lever and steering wheel

Performance

Maximum speed – 165 km/h (ethanol)

Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h – 12.0 seconds (ethanol)

Rotation at 110 km/h – 2,100 rpm

Urban consumption – 7.7 km/liter (ethanol)

Road consumption – 12.1 km/liter (ethanol)

Suspension/Steering

Front – McPherson/Rear – Rigid axle

electrical

brakes

Front discs and rear drums with ABS and EDB

Wheels/Tires

Alloy 16″ with 205/60 R16 tires

Dimensions/Weights/Capabilities

Length – 4,480 mm

Width – 1,781 mm (without mirrors)

Height – 1,576 mm

Wheelbase – 2,737 mm

Weight in running order – 1,235 kg

Tank – 55 liters

Bucket – 844 liters

Load capacity – 600 kg

Price: BRL 116,990 (evaluated version)

Fiat Strada Ranch 1.3 CVT 2023 – Photo Gallery