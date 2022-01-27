Fight Club: Final is censored in China and writer comments; look!

Fight Club is one of the most famous films of the late 90s and the work became well known for its “anarchist” and satyristic tone in dealing with some events.

However, like several works, the film was readapted to be set in China, with an ending in which the government manages to win and chaos does not take over the place. Which doesn’t happen in the original plot.

Who was not very pleased with this change was the writer of the work that is the basis of the film, Chuck Palahniuk, who sarcastically commented on the fact on his Twitter.

Check out below how the ending of this film was changed to take place in the country and the statement by writer Chuck Palahniuk!

(Source: 20th Century Fox/Disclosure)Source: 20th

Fight Club Finale Changed to Show in China

the end of the movie Fight Club it is very symbolic and shows the narrator killing Tyler Durden, in a discovery of dissociative identity disorder, and observing the chaos installed with the explosion of several buildings.

However, this ending did not please the Chinese government and the film had to be adapted to be shown in the country.

Thus, the end of the work in China is somewhat different and does not show all the explosion that happens, ending with the message: “Police quickly discovered the whole plan and arrested all the criminals, successfully preventing the bomb explosion”, showing that the plan against the government was not successful.

The writer of the work that gave rise to the great success of cinemas, Chuck Palahniuk, took advantage of the repercussion of the case and commented on his Twitter that in China everyone gets a happy ending, being somewhat sarcastic with the change made.

And you, what do you think of the alternate ending of Fight Club in your version displayed in China?