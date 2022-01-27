Final Fantasy Origin has gameplay full of shit

Square Enix and Team Ninja gear up for the grand opening of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin in March 18th. After revealing the final and dramatic trailer of the story last Monday (24), the companies brought a gameplay with a lot of good shit.

The content explains a little about the features and mechanics that will be available to players during the adventure through the kingdom of Cornelia. As previously explained, players will “live in the skin” of the protagonist Jack, who has the help of the “Warriors of Light” — Jed, Ash, Neon and Sophia.

Monsters of all sizes and varieties promise to provide players with great challenges in Final Fantasy Origin. In case things are really complicated, it will also be possible to use the multiplayer features to play with friends and overcome obstacles – but with fair war loot drops for everyone in the party.

If a challenge is too difficult, team up with real-life allies to help you move forward. Even at different points in the journey, it will be possible to participate in any stage you have completed, as well as the next quest. And don’t worry… the spoils of war will drop individually for each player. Challenge special dungeons, raids and get exclusive items, but always with co-op in mind.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin comes to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Final Fantasy Origin will have around 71GB on PS5

According to PlayStation Game Size, a Twitter profile that provides information about the games in the PSN directory, Final Fantasy Origin will take up 71.50 GB of space on the PS5’s SSD — without the update. day one. Know more!