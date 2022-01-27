Fintech launches credit card for those with CPF restrictions

For those who have some restriction on the CPF, it is more difficult to get credit in the market. It was with this in mind that fintech alt.bank launched a card for those with restrictions that make it difficult to release credit.

Read more: New Caixa microcredit will offer up to R$ 3 thousand for negatives

This is because those who do not have a credit history or are negative may find it more difficult when trying to get credit in the market. So the alt.bank credit card could be a way out.

alt.bank credit

Fintech has created some ways to facilitate access to credit, especially for those seeking it for the first time. For example, in the “credit builder” modality that allows credit for those who have no history with the institutions.

It also applies to those with restrictions. Therefore, you need to make a deposit in order to use your credit card. This initial amount is a kind of guarantee for the fintech in case of delays or non-payment.

It is as if it were a prepaid amount to be used until the bank has more security in releasing credit and greater amounts for those who have no history or are with restrictions.

Another type of loan is for those who are considered “savers”. That is, who want to use credit to organize finances. In addition, the money saved yields 100% of the CDI rate and becomes a kind of investment.

In addition, another service offered by alt.bank is the possibility of releasing more limits every day. This is because the company takes customer behavior into account. Thus, the limit can be increased according to the timely payment of commitments.

In this way, it is the customers’ financial behavior that will determine the credit, as well as the limits to be offered by the fintech.