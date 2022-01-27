Fintech of R$ 26 billion, Stock Exchange against the foreign market and what matters in the market – 01/26/2022 – Market

This is this Wednesday’s edition of the FolhaMercado newsletter (26). want to receive it from monday to Friday at 7 am In your email? Sign up below.

Creditas raises BRL 1.4 billion

Fintech Creditas announced this Tuesday (25) that it received a $260 million (R$1.4 billion) in its Série F round, which valued the company at $4.8 billion (R$ 26.4 billion).

In all, the startup has already raised $829 million (R$ 4.5 billion) in six funding.

The investment: the investment was led by the global manager Fidelity Management, which has more than 40 million investors and $11.1 trillion (R$ 60.2 trin) in assets under management.

The company: Founded in 2012 by Spanish Sergio Furio, fintech specializes in secured loans for real estate or vehicles and promises lower rates than those charged by traditional institutions.

Where does the money go? The funds will be used to expand the customer base, invest in technology and accelerate its expansion in Mexico.

The company is also eyeing new acquisitions. Last year, it bought a stake in Brazilian electric motorcycle manufacturer Voltz for BRL 95 million.

Other businesses: in September, it closed a partnership with Nubank, in which the digital bank will be able to become a minority shareholder in fintech over the next two years, with up to 7.7% of the actions.

An IPO (public offering of shares) is also in Creditas’ plans. Pitchbook, a website that tracks investment in startups, placed fintech as one of 21 Latin American candidates to go public.

Stocks soar on day of decline in US

The Brazilian stock market once again ignored, this Tuesday, the drops in foreign indices and closed strongly, 2.10%, at 110,770 points. It is the highest level for the Ibovespa since the end of October last year.

The dollar dropped 1.30%, the BRL 5.4340reflecting the greater inflow of the currency into the country, both from foreign investment and from gains from commodity exporters.

Out there: US indices closed down, especially the Nasdaq, which fell 2.28%. Investors have accentuated the withdrawal of capital from risky assets awaiting the Fed’s monetary policy decision this Wednesday.

The US central bank should signal the pace of raising the country’s interest rates and reducing its asset balance, measures taken to try to cool inflation.

what explains the rise of the Ibovespa, against the exterior:

Commodities and banks: little affected by the trend of rising interest rates, companies in these sectors have a relevant weight in the index and were among the highest increases of the day. Petrobras, for example, rose 3.26%, reflecting the 1.81% advance of oil.

little affected by the trend of rising interest rates, companies in these sectors have a relevant weight in the index and were among the highest increases of the day. Petrobras, for example, rose reflecting the 1.81% advance of oil. Foreign capital: the gringos put BRL 20 billion on the Brazilian stock exchange between the beginning of the year and the 21st. According to analysts, it is a movement towards cheap assets. There is also a view that it is a stream in search of short-term gains.

The startup that wants to digitize Brás

Startup Zax, which received an investment of BRL 32 million in October, wants to digitize one of the largest wholesale clothing hubs in Brazil: Brás.

Understand: the company has developed a marketplace that bridges the gap between wholesalers and retailers across the country. The idea is to reduce travel costs to the location and intermediaries who make purchases in person and send the items to merchants.

The platform unifies the offer of clothing, makeup, cell phone accessories and even pet products. There are more than 1,000 registered suppliers and 50,000 buyers.

In numbers: the wholesale earned BRL 287.8 billion in Brazil in 2020, according to the industry association, and the startup claims that the share of ecommerce in this result is less than 1%. In retail, online sales account for about 10% of the total.

Speaking of retail, Zax repeats a strategy of the Brazilian ecommerce giants by offering financial services to sellers on its platform. In this way, it combines demand, payment and logistics solutions on the one hand, and credit for working capital and other types of financing on the other.

Get to know Água Camelo, which distributes portable water filters to vulnerable people. The company was selected last year by Ambev’s Accelerator 100+ program.

Brazil and 5 more guests for the OECD

The members of the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) council approved, this Tuesday, that Brazil formally begin negotiations for joining the entity.

The same invitation was made to Argentina, Peru, Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania.

Understand: known as the “rich countries club”, the organization currently comprises 38 nations and brings together democratic countries with solid market economies. Brazil expects that joining the OECD will increase investor confidence in the country.

The entity played an important role in the negotiations for the agreement on the global minimum tax, closed last year.

What happens now: a negotiation process begins that should last at least two years, but the average of the last ones that entered was four years. Confirmation of admission depends on a consensus of the group’s countries.

Requirements: to be part of the OECD, Brazil needs to adapt to 251 regulatory instruments of the entity. For the time being, the country has joined the 103.

In the invitation letter sent to the countries, the entity included obligations to reduce deforestation and mitigate climate change provided for in the Paris agreement.

​ Marcelo Guaranys, executive secretary of the Ministry of Economy, acknowledged, in an interview with leafthat environmental and tax challenges will be the most complex issues in the negotiation.

Promise: to speed up its entry into the organization, the government said it will zero by 2029 the IOF (Tax on Financial Operations) on foreign currency operations.

