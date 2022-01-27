Flamengo agrees to sign Marinho from Santos – 01/27/2022

Flamengo agreed to hire Marinho from Santos. THE UOL Esporte found that the values ​​are around R$ 8 million.

Peixe prioritized trading abroad, but had not received anything concrete so far. The striker dreamed of playing in the United Arab Emirates, however, he liked the possibility of Flamengo. Recent polls of clubs in Saudi Arabia have yet to turn into proposals.

Santos knows the risk of selling Marinho and seeing him shine at Flamengo as happened with Bruno Henrique, but he found himself with few. The striker has a contract until December 2022 and will turn 32 in May. As of July, he could sign a pre-agreement with any club to leave for free in 2023. And the athlete’s wish was to leave now.

Peixe understands that there was no point in keeping Marinho if his focus is not on Vila Belmiro. And he had no financial conditions to improve the player’s current contract.

Marinho has already asked for “raise” and “career plan” publicly. He received one of the highest salaries in the cast. Santos never made any proposal for a renewal to him. There was wear on both sides.

At Flamengo, Marinho will receive more than at Santos and less than in the Arab world. After a low-yield 2021 after being the “King of America” ​​in 2020, the striker believes he needed a good contract in search of financial independence.

Gaps in Gávea

Flamengo has been looking for a winger since Kenedy’s return to Chelsea, from England. The search intensified with the sale of Michael to Al Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, for around R$45.5 million.

In 2015, Marinho, then featured in Vitória, was almost hired, but went to Changchun Yatai, from China. At the end of 2018, he said in a video leaked by a friend that he would like to be loaned by Grêmio to Fla: “It’s just enough”. He arrived at Santos in May 2019.