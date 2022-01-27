Flamengo reaches agreement with Santos and agrees to hire Marinho | football

Marinho will play for Flamengo. Rubro-Negro reached an agreement with Santos this Thursday to sign the striker. He will occupy the space left by Michael, sold to Al Hilal, from Saudi Arabia.

Marinho’s desire was paramount to untie the knot between Flamengo and Santos. The striker gave up the debt that Peixe had with him in the name of the salary he will receive in Rio (almost double). Thus, the negotiation was concluded at US$ 1.3 million (R$ 7 million).

Marinho is still going to CT Rei Pelé this Thursday to say goodbye to his teammates and pick up personal items. Afterwards, he is expected in Rio de Janeiro to undergo medical examinations and sign the contract this Friday.

Flamengo intends to make both announcements this Thursday. Both Michael’s departure and Marinho’s arrival, with whom he has been flirting for a long time.

Santos started the day confident in the negotiation, but in no hurry to close it. The club understood that Flamengo, yes, needed to speed up the process to immediately replace Michael’s departure.

The details of Marinho’s departure to Flamengo

The Fish will not keep the entire amount. The club has to transfer a part of the amount to Grêmio, owner of 10% of the rights, and to businessmen (another 10%). So expect a higher value.

Marinho, who had a contract with Peixe until the end of the year, was not registered by Santos in the first round of the Paulista Championship due to the probable departure, but had been training normally at CT Rei Pelé.