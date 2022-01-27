Flamengo sells Michael to Al-Hilal for around BRL 45.5 million

After weeks of negotiations, Flamengo agreed to sell Michael to Al-Hilal, from Saudi Arabia. After an initial refusal, the Saudis upped the offer and came close to the red-black desire.

The Arabs had made an initial offer of around 8 million euros, but the amounts were rejected by Fla, which holds 80% of the striker’s rights.

In the new venture, the Arabs increased the rope to close to 8.5 million euros (about R$ 45.5 million) and the values ​​were pleasing. In early 2020, Fla bought the ex-Goiás for R$ 38.4 million. With this account closed, the sale will yield a profit to cariocas.

Fla hardened the game and demanded that the transfer to Goiás, owner of 5%, did not leave the amount destined for the club. The other 15% belongs to the athlete.

From the beginning of the talks, Michael welcomed the financial appreciation offered by Al-Hilal, but he did not force the bar for an exit.

After a tentative start, the player established himself last year and ended the season as one of the team’s great highlights. With the imminent departure of shirt 19, Fla adds two casualties in the offensive sector, as Kenedy returned to Chelsea. So far, Rubro-negro hasn’t hired any reinforcements, but Marinho’s name gains strength in Gávea.