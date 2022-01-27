Flamengo talks to Santos to sign Marinho

Flamengo is talking to Santos to sign Marinho. The information was confirmed by vice-president Marcos Braz, in contact with journalists after the victory of Rubro-Negro over Portuguesa-RJ this Wednesday.

The 31-year-old player does not hide his desire to leave Vila Belmiro. At first, the idea of ​​shirt 11 is to go abroad, more specifically to the United Arab Emirates, but no proposal has yet arrived. President Andrés Rueda has already stated that he will not prevent the athlete from leaving if the offer is good for both sides.

In addition, the striker was not even registered for the Paulista Championship. Officially, Peixe claims that he is still in the recovery phase after testing positive for covid-19. Alvinegro has until February 25th to add new names.

If he has his name on the list, the São Paulo club could only remove him from the list at the end of the first phase of the State Championship.

Recently, Flamengo said goodbye to Kenedy, who returned to Chelsea. Red-black is still negotiating the sale of Michael to Al Hilal.

Marinho has a contract with Santos until December 31, 2022. From the middle of the year, therefore, he can sign a pre-contract with any other club.

