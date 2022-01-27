Flamengo x Portuguese

In a game valid for their debut in the Campeonato Carioca, the Flamengo boys started on the right foot and beat Portuguesa 2-1, with two goals from Lázaro, who scored for the first time for the professional team. Sanchez scored in the match played at the Luso-Brasileiro stadium.

With the starters in pre-season, the youngsters were activated and got the job done. The team performed solidly, presented good offensive solutions and suffered little.

Next Saturday (29), Fla will visit Volta Redonda, at 6pm. On the same day, Lusa faces the Audax, 15:30, in Luso-Brasileiro.

Who did well: André calls attention Image: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo

Among some good individual performances, forward André was the highlight of the match at Ilha do Governador. The player was decisive in the goal that opened the scoring, played the pivot role well and almost always got the best in direct confrontation.

shone! Lazarus commands the party Image: Jorge Rodrigues/AGIF

One of Flamengo’s great recent promises, midfielder Lázaro was largely responsible for the triumph on the island. Acting with freedom, shirt 13 arrived in front, distributed good passes and scored the two goals of the victory. Good start for a player who arouses hope in the fans.

Flamengo: boys do a good job Image: Jorge Rodrigues/AGIF

The young red-blacks played a good role in their debut in Carioca. With personality, Fabio Matias’ team imposed itself on the opponent, dictated the pace of the game and took few risks. With good offensive participation of the sides, the team presented good offensive solutions and left a good impression.

Portuguese: team starts badly, but goes up with moves

In the initial stage, Portuguesa was a cornered team that was no match for Flamengo’s youngsters, who didn’t let Lusa breathe. The Island team was easily tagged and managed to articulate very little. In a rare nap by Fla’s defense, Pirambu hit, but Matheus Cunha made a good save. After the changes, the team hardened the game more and caused more problems for the rival.

Chronology

At two minutes, Carlão brought down André in the area and the referee gave a penalty. In the charge, Lázaro scored. At 10, Carlão spread and Lázaro, at first, hit a beautiful kick to widen. At 16, Sanchez headed and decreased.

Mister in the area

With an eye on the young promises of Flamengo, coach Paulo Sousa was in Luso-Brasileiro. Accompanied by part of his coaching staff, the Portuguese closely watched Fla and was celebrated by the crowd.

DATASHEET:

FLAMENGO 2 x 1 PORTUGUESE

Competition: Carioca Championship

Place: Luso-Brazilian, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Day: January 26, 2022 (Thursday)

Time: 9:35 pm

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araujo

assistants: Thiago Henrique Neto Corrêa Farinha and Carlos Henrique Alves de Lima Filho

goals: Lázaro, at 4 minutes of the first half; Lázaro, 10 minutes into the second half; Sanchez, in the 16th minute of the second half.

Yellow cards: Carlão, Leandro Amaro, William, Watson, Marcus Grippe (POR); Igor Jesus (FLA)

FLAMENGO: Matheus Cunha; Wesley, Noga, Cleiton and Marcos Paulo; Igor Jesus (Kaique David), Yuri, and Matheus França; Thiaguinho (Petterson), Lázaro (Werton) and André (Ryan Luka). Technician: Fabio Matias

PORTUGUESE: Carlão; Watson, Leandro Amaro, Suéliton and Sanchez; Wellington Cezar (Victor Paraíba), Willian (Patrick), Rafael Pernão (Victor Feitosa) and Romarinho; Andrezinho (Bruno Santos) and Pirambu (Maikinho). Technician: Marcus Grippi