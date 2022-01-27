Flight with more than 200 Brazilians deported from the USA, including children, arrives in MG | Minas Gerais

a flight with 211 Brazilians deported from the United States, coming from Arizona, arrived at 1:27 pm this Wednesday (26) at Belo Horizonte International Airport, in Confins, in the Metropolitan Region. Among them, 90 minorsincluding children up to 10 years old.
The information was confirmed by the Federal Police (PF), which detailed the numbers this afternoon.
And the largest number of deportees on a single flight bound for Confins since 2019, according to BH Airport, the concessionaire that manages the terminal (see list at the end of this text).
The Children and Youth coordinator of the Minas Gerais Court of Justice (TJMG) had already informed earlier that about 100 of deportees are children and adolescents.
A team from the Federal Police, in addition to 6 commissioners from Pedro Leopoldo’s Childhood and Youth unit and 12 from Belo Horizonte, will receive the passengers to verify if the children belong to false families. All will undergo a screening to prove paternity and maternity.
Arrival of Brazilians deported from the United States at BH International Airport, on June 4 — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction
If the children and adolescents did not belong to the families that arrived, the commissioners will look for the families of origin, since the case would become trafficking in minors.
The PF said that it is now investigating “how these children left Brazilian territory”, and that it will verify “the conditions to which the minors were subjected during this process”.
BH Airport provided food for passengers.
This is the 51st flight with deportees that arrives in the country. In all, 3,831 Brazilians were expelled for trying to enter the United States illegally.
The arrival of the first flight, in 2019, marked the resumption of a measure that had not been accepted by Brazil since 2006, when Itamaraty changed its policy for dealing with Brazilians abroad.
See below the dates and number of deportees on flights that arrived at Belo Horizonte International Airport, in Confins:
- October 26, 2019 – flight with 50 people
- January 24, 2020 – flight with 60 people
- February 7, 2020 – flight with 100 people
- February 14, 2020 – flight with 86 people
- February 19, 2020 – flight with 17 people
- March 2, 2020 – flight with 113 people
- March 06, 2020 – flight with 55 people
- March 9, 2020 – flight with 42 people
- March 16, 2020 – flight with 64 people
- March 20, 2020 – flight with 47 people
- March 23, 2020 – flight with 38 people
- March 27, 2020 – flight with 43 people
- April 3, 2020 – flight with 37 people
- April 24, 2020 – flight with 85 people
- May 15, 2020 – flight with 80 people
- May 29, 2020 – flight with 22 people
- June 19, 2020 – flight with 39 people
- July 17, 2020 – flight with 33 people
- August 21, 2020 – flight with 52 people
- September 25, 2020 – flight with 52 people
- October 30, 2020 – flight with 51 people
- December 04, 2020 – flight with 29 people
- May 21, 2021 – flight with 30 people
- June 4, 2021 – flight with 83 people
- June 18, 2021 – flight with 99 people
- July 2, 2021 – flight with 94 people
- July 9, 2021 – flight with 110 people
- July 23, 2021 – flight with 125 people
- July 30, 2021 – flight with 125 people
- August 6, 2021 – flight with 73 people
- August 13, 2021 – flight with 130 people
- August 20, 2021 – flight with 127 people
- August 27, 2021 – flight with 100 people
- September 3, 2021 – flight with 97 people
- September 10, 2021 – flight with 130 people
- September 17, 2021 – flight with 91 people
- October 8, 2021 – First flight with 103 people.
- October 8, 2021 – Second flight with 86 people.
- October 15, 2021 – flight with 98 people.
- October 22, 2021 – flight with 45 people.
- November 5, 2021 – flight with 67 people.
- November 12, 2021 – flight with 37 people.
- November 19, 2021 – flight with 32 people.
- December 3, 2021 – flight with 50 people.
- December 17, 2021 – flight with 99 people.
- December 31, 2021 – flight with 119 people.
- January 7, 2022 – flight with 94 people.
- January 14, 2022 – flight with 98 people.
- January 21, 2022 – 1st flight with 66 people.
- January 21, 2022 – 2nd flight with 28 people.
- January 26, 2022 – flight with 236 people.