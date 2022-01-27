Flight with more than 200 Brazilians deported from the USA, including children, arrives in MG | Minas Gerais

Abhishek Pratap 1 min ago News Comments Off on Flight with more than 200 Brazilians deported from the USA, including children, arrives in MG | Minas Gerais 0 Views

a flight with 211 Brazilians deported from the United States, coming from Arizona, arrived at 1:27 pm this Wednesday (26) at Belo Horizonte International Airport, in Confins, in the Metropolitan Region. Among them, 90 minorsincluding children up to 10 years old.

The information was confirmed by the Federal Police (PF), which detailed the numbers this afternoon.

And the largest number of deportees on a single flight bound for Confins since 2019, according to BH Airport, the concessionaire that manages the terminal (see list at the end of this text).

The Children and Youth coordinator of the Minas Gerais Court of Justice (TJMG) had already informed earlier that about 100 of deportees are children and adolescents.

A team from the Federal Police, in addition to 6 commissioners from Pedro Leopoldo’s Childhood and Youth unit and 12 from Belo Horizonte, will receive the passengers to verify if the children belong to false families. All will undergo a screening to prove paternity and maternity.

Arrival of Brazilians deported from the United States at BH International Airport, on June 4 — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction

If the children and adolescents did not belong to the families that arrived, the commissioners will look for the families of origin, since the case would become trafficking in minors.

The PF said that it is now investigating “how these children left Brazilian territory”, and that it will verify “the conditions to which the minors were subjected during this process”.

BH Airport provided food for passengers.

More than 200 Brazilians deported from the United States arrive this Wednesday in Confins

More than 200 Brazilians deported from the United States arrive this Wednesday in Confins

This is the 51st flight with deportees that arrives in the country. In all, 3,831 Brazilians were expelled for trying to enter the United States illegally.

The arrival of the first flight, in 2019, marked the resumption of a measure that had not been accepted by Brazil since 2006, when Itamaraty changed its policy for dealing with Brazilians abroad.

  • Brazilians deported from the US report humiliation and sadness for interrupted dream

See below the dates and number of deportees on flights that arrived at Belo Horizonte International Airport, in Confins:

  1. October 26, 2019 – flight with 50 people
  2. January 24, 2020 – flight with 60 people
  3. February 7, 2020 – flight with 100 people
  4. February 14, 2020 – flight with 86 people
  5. February 19, 2020 – flight with 17 people
  6. March 2, 2020 – flight with 113 people
  7. March 06, 2020 – flight with 55 people
  8. March 9, 2020 – flight with 42 people
  9. March 16, 2020 – flight with 64 people
  10. March 20, 2020 – flight with 47 people
  11. March 23, 2020 – flight with 38 people
  12. March 27, 2020 – flight with 43 people
  13. April 3, 2020 – flight with 37 people
  14. April 24, 2020 – flight with 85 people
  15. May 15, 2020 – flight with 80 people
  16. May 29, 2020 – flight with 22 people
  17. June 19, 2020 – flight with 39 people
  18. July 17, 2020 – flight with 33 people
  19. August 21, 2020 – flight with 52 people
  20. September 25, 2020 – flight with 52 people
  21. October 30, 2020 – flight with 51 people
  22. December 04, 2020 – flight with 29 people
  23. May 21, 2021 – flight with 30 people
  24. June 4, 2021 – flight with 83 people
  25. June 18, 2021 – flight with 99 people
  26. July 2, 2021 – flight with 94 people
  27. July 9, 2021 – flight with 110 people
  28. July 23, 2021 – flight with 125 people
  29. July 30, 2021 – flight with 125 people
  30. August 6, 2021 – flight with 73 people
  31. August 13, 2021 – flight with 130 people
  32. August 20, 2021 – flight with 127 people
  33. August 27, 2021 – flight with 100 people
  34. September 3, 2021 – flight with 97 people
  35. September 10, 2021 – flight with 130 people
  36. September 17, 2021 – flight with 91 people
  37. October 8, 2021 – First flight with 103 people.
  38. October 8, 2021 – Second flight with 86 people.
  39. October 15, 2021 – flight with 98 people.
  40. October 22, 2021 – flight with 45 people.
  41. November 5, 2021 – flight with 67 people.
  42. November 12, 2021 – flight with 37 people.
  43. November 19, 2021 – flight with 32 people.
  44. December 3, 2021 – flight with 50 people.
  45. December 17, 2021 – flight with 99 people.
  46. December 31, 2021 – flight with 119 people.
  47. January 7, 2022 – flight with 94 people.
  48. January 14, 2022 – flight with 98 people.
  49. January 21, 2022 – 1st flight with 66 people.
  50. January 21, 2022 – 2nd flight with 28 people.
  51. January 26, 2022 – flight with 236 people.

See the most watched videos on g1Minas in recent days:

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Ghost monkey and slug snake are among 224 new species discovered in Asia; see photos

One monkey with ghostly white circles around the eyes and a slug snake are among …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved