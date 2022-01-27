Flying car passes tests in Europe and receives certification to fly | Innovation

The “AirCar”, a car that transforms into an airplane, passed tests in Slovakia and received the Certificate of Airworthiness from the local transport authority after completing 70 hours of flights and more than 200 takeoffs and landings.

The model, equipped with a BMW engine and running on regular gasoline, needs 2 minutes and 15 seconds to transform into an aircraft.

According to Klein Vision, the company responsible for the project, the tests carried out follow the standards of the EASE (European Aviation Safety Agency).

“The challenging tests included a series of flight and performance maneuvers and demonstrated surprising static and dynamic stability in aircraft mode,” said Klein Vision, the company responsible for the project.

The flying car is capable of carrying two people, with a combined weight limit of 200 kg.

Last July, the vehicle performed a 35-minute flight between the international airports of Nitra and Bratislava, Slovakia. In the air, the vehicle reached a cruising speed of 170 km/h.

The company behind the AirCar claims the prototype took about two years to develop and cost “less than €2 million” in investment.

AirCar, a flying car model created by the company Klein Vision, from Slovakia

The flying car market is promising: in 2019, the consultancy Morgan Stanley predicted that the sector could be worth $1.5 trillion by 2040.

British company Bellwether recently demonstrated a prototype of its electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle (eVTOL), which is an aircraft similar to a helicopter but makes less noise and uses more propellers to fly.

What stands out about Volar is its look, which is reminiscent of flying cars from sci-fi movies.

Another similar project is that of Chinese manufacturer XPeng, which made a model that looks like a “real” super sports car, but has wings and propellers to soar into the air.

Manufacturers such as Embraer, with its EVE brand, are also working on projects in the segment.

